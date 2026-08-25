Blue Jackets Young Forward Facing Big Make-Or-Break Season

The 2026-27 season is rapidly approaching for the Columbus Blue Jackets. They are entering the new season with the hope of making the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
If the Blue Jackets hope to be successful with this goal, they are going to need their key players to step up. This undoubtedly includes young forward Kent Johnson, as this is a crucial campaign for the 2021 fifth-overall pick.
This past season was a tough one for Johnson. In 76 games with the Blue Jackets, he posted just seven goals and 22 points. This was after he made a big impact during the 2024-25 season, setting career highs with 24 goals, 33 assists, and 57 points in 68 games.
With this, Johnson has some mixed results in recent seasons. As a result, it is clear that the 2026-27 season is a make-or-break season for the 23-year-old forward.
Questions about Johnson's future in Columbus have come up this off-season, and they would likely only continue if he continues to struggle next season. However, if he bounces back and taps into his potential more, it would likely lessen the trade speculation surrounding him.
Furthermore, with the Blue Jackets looking to be more competitive in 2026-27, it would be huge for them if Johnson can the true top-six forward he has been in the past. It will be interesting to see what kind of campaign the young forward can put together for Columbus from here.