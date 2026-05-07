BREAKING NEWS: Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman Zach Werenski Named Norris Trophy Finalist

The 28-year-old former #8 overall pick finished this past season with 22 goals, 59 assists, and 81 points in 75 games. He led the team in assists and points, and it can be argued that there was no player more valuable to his team than Werenski was to Columbus. Without Werenski and the year he had, the CBJ probably finishes in the bottom 5 of the league, and that's not an exaggeration.