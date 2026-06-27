BREAKING NEWS: Kirill Marchenko Unlikely To Extend With The Columbus Blue Jackets

The hits keep coming for the Columbus Blue Jackets\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/columbus-blue-jackets]. \n\nOn ESPNS's draft coverage, and right before the CBJ drafted Oscar Hemming, Kevin\nWeekes said on the broadcast that he's heard that Kirill Marchenko is unlikely\nto extend with the Blue Jackets. \n\nMarchenko has one year left on his current deal, and then will be an RFA. There\nis still plenty of time left, but this is heart breaking news for the club if\nthis is true and comes to fruition. \n\nJust earlier today, Zach Werenski apparently became non-committal as well in\nterms of extending in 2028. \n\nSomething right has to happen for this franchise at some point, right?