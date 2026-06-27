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BREAKING NEWS: Kirill Marchenko Unlikely To Extend With The Columbus Blue Jackets

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The hits keep coming for the Columbus Blue Jackets

On ESPNS's draft coverage, and right before the CBJ drafted Oscar Hemming, Kevin Weekes said on the broadcast that he's heard that Kirill Marchenko is unlikely to extend with the Blue Jackets. 

Marchenko has one year left on his current deal, and then will be an RFA. There is still plenty of time left, but this is heart breaking news for the club if this is true and comes to fruition. 

Just earlier today, Zach Werenski apparently became non-committal as well in terms of extending in 2028. 

Something right has to happen for this franchise at some point, right? 

Columbus Blue JacketsDon WaddellKirill MarchenkoZach Werenski
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