BREAKING NEWS: The Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Oscar Hemming

McKeens Hockey - Hemming isn’t the best skater. That’s not entirely surprising, considering his frame. To his credit, his skating is very smooth, and he can catch defenders by surprise at times. But he isn’t a burner and it takes him an extra step to reach his top speed. His edges need more work, as he can lose speed when turning or changing directions with the play. It also impacts his first few strides, as it takes him some time to build up speed.