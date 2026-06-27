BREAKING NEWS: The Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Oscar Hemming

Hemming has been compared to Aleksander Barkov.
Target: Oscar Hemming - Brother of 2024 Dallas Stars Draft Pick Emil Hemming
Height/Weight: 6'4'' - 200 lbs.
Current Team: Boston College - NCAA - Just completed his freshman season.
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats: 1g-7a-8pts in 19 games.
International Stats: 25-26 Hlinka Gretzky Cup - 6 points in 5 games. 25-26 World Junior Tournaments - 7 points in 6 games.
HN Ranking: 28th - Kennedy, 17th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 11th overall in North America - 7th overall forward in N.A.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Physicality & Power: Hemming is described as a "menace" on the ice, utilizing his massive frame to bulldoze through checks and protect the puck in the offensive zone. Scouts from McKeen's Hockey highlight his "heavy" game and ability to drive the net with force.
- Skating & Mobility: For his size, his mobility is excellent. He uses wide crossovers to generate speed through the neutral zone and possesses surprising east-west agility, making him difficult for defenders to gap up on.
- Offensive Tools: He possesses a "pro-level" shot with significant power and accuracy. While his production at BC started slow due to rust from a half-season layoff, his playmaking vision and ability to find teammates in tight windows are noted strengths.
- Evaluators from Draft Prospects Hockey rate his hockey sense as his strongest trait (9/10), noting his proactive positioning on both the power play and in defensive transition.
What Scouts Are Saying
Steven Ellis - Daily Faceoff - At his best, the 6-foot-4 forward is an absolute menace who can beat you with size, speed, and skill. The raw potential is there, but he was forced to play some heavy catch-up to make up for lost time. I think a full year of college will do him wonders, and I still see some top-six potential.
McKeens Hockey - Hemming isn’t the best skater. That’s not entirely surprising, considering his frame. To his credit, his skating is very smooth, and he can catch defenders by surprise at times. But he isn’t a burner and it takes him an extra step to reach his top speed. His edges need more work, as he can lose speed when turning or changing directions with the play. It also impacts his first few strides, as it takes him some time to build up speed.
Next Up For Columbus: The second through seventh rounds of the NHL Draft are on June 27 in Buffalo.
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