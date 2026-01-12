BREAKING NEWS: The Columbus Blue Jackets Fire Dean Evason And Steve McCarthy

The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired Head Coach Dean Evason and Steve McCarthy today the club just announced.
They also announced the hiring of veteran head coach Rick Bowness. Bowness most recently coached the Winnipeg Jets from 2022-24 and had a record of 98-57-9 record (.625 pct.) in 164 games. He also coached the Dallas Stars to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.
GM Don Waddell said via a press release, “This season has been a frustrating one for all of us and the bottom line is we are not performing at a level that meets our expectations. We all share in that responsibility, me included, and while this was not a decision that was made lightly, it is one that needed to be made at this time,” said Waddell. “Dean did a tremendous job last year under extremely difficult circumstances and I thank him for that. I also want to thank Steve for his commitment to our club over the past five years.”
Waddell says of Bowness, “Rick Bowness is a tremendous coach with invaluable experience and knowledge, and he will bring a steadiness to our team at an important juncture in our season,” said Waddell. “He is a good communicator whose teams play with structure, are sound defensively and we believe he is the right person to bring out the best in our group.”
Bowness said in a press release, “I appreciate the opportunity to come to Columbus because it is a good organization with good people and this is a team that I think I can help improve,” said Bowness. “I’m thankful to Don and (Blue Jackets President) Mike Priest and I’m really excited to work with our players and coaching staff to help get us where we want to go.”
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.