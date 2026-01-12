BREAKING NEWS: The Columbus Blue Jackets Fire Dean Evason And Steve McCarthy

GM Don Waddell said via a press release, “This season has been a frustrating one for all of us and the bottom line is we are not performing at a level that meets our expectations. We all share in that responsibility, me included, and while this was not a decision that was made lightly, it is one that needed to be made at this time,” said Waddell. “Dean did a tremendous job last year under extremely difficult circumstances and I thank him for that. I also want to thank Steve for his commitment to our club over the past five years.”