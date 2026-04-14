BREAKING NEWS: The Columbus Blue Jackets Have Been Eliminated From The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

For the second straight season, the Carolina Hurricanes have played a part in eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one day before their last regular-season game.
Last season, the Hurricanes lost to the Montreal Canadiens with a mostly AHL lineup just one day before the CBJ's last game of the season, knocking them out of contention. The Blue Jackets had to win out to qualify, which they did by winning their last 6 regular season games, finishing just two points out of the wild-card two position.
Tonight was the same situation with Carolina, with a different opponent. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Philadelphia Flyers scored two goals 2:33 seconds apart to tie the game at 2 in the second period.
The third period rolled around, and it was basically the Canes simply trying not to lose, and more of the Flyers trying to win.
The Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes have eliminated the Columbus Blue Jackets by going to overtime.
And with that, is the end of the Blue Jackets playoff hopes. One has to think what could've been had the CBJ not blown 20-plus third period leads.
One game left in the 2025-26 season.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are at home for what could be the final game of the season against the Washington Capitals.
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