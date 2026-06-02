BREAKING NEWS: Zach Werenski Wins 2026 Norris Trophy

Points - 81 - Down a single point from 24-25. He is only the third American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons (Housley from 1991-93 & Leetch from 1990-92). Werenski is also just the second skater in franchise history (Artemi Panarin) to post two-straight 50-assist and 70-point campaigns. He set the single-season franchise record for most multi-point performances (26), surpassing Panarin’s 25 in 2018-19. He also set a club record for most multi-point games in a season.