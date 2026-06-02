BREAKING NEWS: Zach Werenski Wins 2026 Norris Trophy

Werenski becomes the first Blue Jackets to win the award.
Zach was surprised at a family BBQ with the award in front of family and friends. As he thought he was giving an interview about being a new dad, they brought out the Norris Trophy and surprised him.
Werenski received first-place votes on 113 of the 198 ballots, which was 66 more than Cale Makar.
Games Played - 75 - Down from 81 in 24-25. Werenski had an illness that sidelined him for a few games, and he blocked a shot that kept him out as well.
Goals - 22 - Down from 23 the previous year, but he played less games this year. Werenski led league defensemen in even strength goals. and had 4 power play goals.
Assists - 59 - He tied the single-season franchise record for assists (59 by himself in 2024-25 & Artemi Panarin in 2018-19). He had 17 power-play assists.
Points - 81 - Down a single point from 24-25. He is only the third American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons (Housley from 1991-93 & Leetch from 1990-92). Werenski is also just the second skater in franchise history (Artemi Panarin) to post two-straight 50-assist and 70-point campaigns. He set the single-season franchise record for most multi-point performances (26), surpassing Panarin’s 25 in 2018-19. He also set a club record for most multi-point games in a season.
Shots On Goal - 260 - Down from 298 in 24-25. Finished 13th among all players in shots.
Time On Ice - 26:37 - Basically even compared to 24-25. He finished 2nd behind Quinn Hughes for average ice time in the entire league.
Blocks - 94 - 4th most in his career.
Congrats to Zach Werenski.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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