Cam Talbot Sets Two NHL Records With Win Against Pittsburgh

Oct 10, 2026 1:47 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 1:47 PM
New Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot beat the Pittsburgh Penguins last night in a shootout to pick up his first win in Union Blue.
But he also set two NHL records.
With the start, he became the first NHL goalie to play for nine different NHL teams. He's played for Edmonton, NYR, Detroit, Minnesota, LA, Ottawa, Calgary, Philadelphia, and now Columbus,
With the win, Talbot became the first NHL goaltender to win a game with nine different teams. Yes, NINE different teams. Some people look at this record and think he's bad. I look at this record and see longevity. Will he be able to keep it up this season? Time will tell.
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He also became the oldest goalie in Blue Jackets history to record a win with the franchise, surpassing Fredrik Norrena by almost five years.
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 PM.
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