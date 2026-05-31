Canada Loses To Norway, Jet Greaves & Denton Mateychuk Lose Out On Bronze Medal
Columbus Blue Jackets young stars Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk are done with hockey until the fall.
Team Canada played in the bronze medal game today against Norway, and fortunately for Canada, Robert Thomas showed up big time.
The Norwegians took advantage of a disappointed Canadien team, who lost to Finland in the semi-finals on Friday. Canada stepped up the pace with about 5 minutes to play, and finally scored with just over a minute left to make it 2-1.
Robert Thomas would score again with 8 seconds left to tie the game and send it into sudden death overtime.
Norway scored just a few minutes into OT and sent the Canadians home without a medal.
Just a few days after Canada sent the United States packing after a disappointing tournament, it was Canada's turn for disappointment.
Jet Greaves ended the 2026 IIHF World Championships at 6-2, with a sub 2 GAA, and a SV% of over .900. Greaves was cruising along and looked invincible until they ran up against Finland and Norway.
Denton Mateychuk ended the tournament with 2 goals and 5 points. He was mainly used as the 6th and 7th defenseman on a largely veteran roster.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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