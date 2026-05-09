CBJ Draft Day Targets: Adam Novotný

Novotný comparables are Alex Tuch and Sidney Crosby.
Target: Adam Novotný - Hradec Králové, Czechia
Height/Weight: 6'1'' - 204 lbs.
Current Team: Peterborough Petes
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats: 31g-34a-65pts in 58 games.
International Stats: All international games in 25-26 - 12 points in 17 games
THN Ranking: 10th - Kennedy, 13th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 14th overall in North America - 10th overall forward in N.A.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Shooting & Offense: Novotný possesses a lethal shot and acts as a shoot-first forward with a quick release. He is adept at finding quiet ice, using his size to create space in high-danger areas.
- Two-Way Play: Beyond scoring, he is noted for his defensive responsibility, strong backchecking, and ability to disrupt plays, often making him a safe bet to contribute even when not scoring.
- Physicality & Skating: Described as having a "pro-built" frame, he is sturdy, strong on his feet, and uses a powerful skating stride to win battles along the boards.
- Intelligence & Motor: Displays a high-effort game with a relentless work ethic, combined with good, average-or-better hockey sense.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - "The best way to describe Adam Novotny is that he is a true work horse with a relentless motor and competent aggression. He is able to make some smart plays with the puck, reading and reacting quickly, but usually tries to play a more simplified game inside the offensive zone with some flashes of higher skill."
SportsNet - "The WJC provided a glimpse into the kind of player Novotny can be when he isn't producing offence. He remains an offensive threat who leans goal scorer more than a natural playmaker, but it's his commitment on the defensive side of the play that has shown exponential growth. He uses his size and strength to win battles and has shown much more willingness to slide into shooting lanes and block shots. He’s more engaged and involved in all three zones. His combination of power, skill, and physicality on both sides of the puck are attractive at this stage of his development."
The big question is whether or not GM Don Waddell will trade this pick or keep it. Being in the middle of the first round won't have many teams calling his phone, but he might be able to do something this year. Last year's draft was a bit weak after the first couple of picks, but this year might be different, as several players could fall that night, intrigue more teams to want to take a shot at that #14 pick.
The CBJ did seem to get lucky with defenseman Jackson Smith, who just finished his freshman season at Penn State in historical fashion. Can they get lucky again this year?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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