CBJ Draft Day Targets: Adam Novotný

SportsNet - "The WJC provided a glimpse into the kind of player Novotny can be when he isn't producing offence. He remains an offensive threat who leans goal scorer more than a natural playmaker, but it's his commitment on the defensive side of the play that has shown exponential growth. He uses his size and strength to win battles and has shown much more willingness to slide into shooting lanes and block shots. He’s more engaged and involved in all three zones. His combination of power, skill, and physicality on both sides of the puck are attractive at this stage of his development."