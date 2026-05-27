CBJ Draft Day Targets: Caleb Malhotra

Malhotra has been compared to Nick Suzuki and Anton Lundell.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Caleb Malhotra - Toronto, ON, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'1.75" - 185 lbs.
2026 Team: Boston University - NCAA
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With The Brantford Bulldogs of The OHL: 84 points in 67 games. He also had 26 points in 15 playoff games.
THN Ranking: 5th - Kennedy; 15th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 6th among North American Skaters.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Elite Hockey IQ & Playmaking - Malhotra’s greatest attribute is his advanced mind for the game. Scouts consistently praise his high-end spatial awareness, patience, and puck-manipulation skills. He is highly deceptive, frequently freezing defenders with shoulder fakes, posture shifts, and eye manipulation before slicing open defenses with precise passes. He controls the pace of play, slowing it down to his liking and excelling under intense pressure.
- Complete 200-Foot Game - Unlike many high-scoring junior players, Malhotra operates as a reliable, detailed defensive presence. He is comfortable matching up against opponents’ top lines in a shutdown role, winning hard puck battles in the dirty areas, and taking care of his own zone with structured stick detail. His combination of effort and defensive responsibility has drawn favorable style comparisons to Jonathan Toews from some talent evaluators.
- Power & Playoff Driver - Malhotra’s stock soared in the second half of the year. When games grew tighter in the OHL playoffs, he took over Brantford's offense as a dual-threat asset, using an increasingly accurate shot to complement his primary pass-first instinct. He has a relentless motor and constantly driving attacks toward the inside of the ice.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- Physical Strength: While he possesses an ideal 6'2" frame, he is still relatively lean and needs to add muscle mass to compete with NHL-sized centers.
- Shot Power: While accurate, his release does not yet carry elite velocity and will require mechanical refinement as he matures.
- Skating Mechanics: Though he has good top-end elusive speed, his overall stride is a work in progress and can still look a bit rigid.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - "Caleb Malhotra has NHL bloodlines; he is the son of former NHL player Manny Malhotra, and he is showing that the apple does not fall far from the tree. Caleb has been a standout player for the Brantford Bulldogs early in the 2025-26 season, showcasing his abilities across the entire 200 feet of the ice surface with sound defense and high-energy offense. He is a high-end two-way centre who looks to hear his name called on the first day of the 2026 NHL Draft."
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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