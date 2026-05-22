CBJ Draft Day Targets: Daxon Rudolph

Rudolph has been compared to Aaron Ekblad and Brock Faber.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Daxon Rudolph - Lacombe, AB, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'2" - 202 lbs.
2026 Team: Prince Albert Raiders - WHL
Position: Right Shot Defense
2025-26 Stats With Prince Albert Raiders: He had 28 goals, 58 assists, and 78 points in 68 games. He also had 27 points in 19 playoff games.
THN Ranking: 9th - Kennedy, 54th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 5th among North American Skaters
What Scouts Have Seen
- Elite Transition & Vision: Rudolph constantly scans the ice, allowing him to launch accurate stretch passes or use his strong skating to break the forecheck himself.
- Offensive Upside: He possesses a heavy catch-and-release shot and is crafty walking the blue line. He consistently puts up high point totals, often leading his team in scoring from the back end.
- Two-Way Versatility: Beyond his offensive flair, he has been heavily utilized as a shutdown defender, killing penalties and matching up against top opposing lines.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- Defensive Pacing & Gap Control: Scouts note that he can sometimes be overly aggressive or press too hard in the neutral zone, which can lead to odd-man rushes.
- Pace of Play: Some evaluations point out that he needs to improve his raw speed and physical engagement along the boards to consistently kill rushes at the highest levels.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - Luke Sweeney - "Rudolph is an aggressive two-way defender on both sides of the puck. He stifles puck carriers early in the rush, denies his blueline, and harangues his checks with a constantly probing defensive stick. Offensively, he’s willing to jump into the play to use his heavy shot. He can be very shifty with the puck, both in transition and while walking the offensive blueline. Rudolph’s yet another WHL defenceman with sky-high potential."
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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