CBJ Draft Day Targets: Daxon Rudolph

DobberProspects - Luke Sweeney - "Rudolph is an aggressive two-way defender on both sides of the puck. He stifles puck carriers early in the rush, denies his blueline, and harangues his checks with a constantly probing defensive stick. Offensively, he’s willing to jump into the play to use his heavy shot. He can be very shifty with the puck, both in transition and while walking the offensive blueline. Rudolph’s yet another WHL defenceman with sky-high potential."