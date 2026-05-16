CBJ Draft Day Targets: Elton Hermansson

Hermansson has been compared to Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out last week where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Elton Hermansson - Örnsköldsvik, SWE
Height/Weight: 6'1' - 181 lbs.
2026 Team: MoDo Hockey - Hockey Allsvenskan - Sweden
Position: Right Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With MoDo Hockey: 11g-10a-21 pts in 38 games. He also played 18 games of international play and had 33 points.
THN Ranking: 12th - Kennedy, 14th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 5th overall for international skaters
What Scouts Have Seen
- Elite Playmaking & Vision: Hermansson is a high-octane offensive catalyst. His dual-threat capabilities inside the offensive zone allow him to dictate play off the rush and from the weak-side flank on the power play.
- Dangling & Stick Skill: He possesses high-end one-on-one stickhandling skills. He frequently manipulates defenders with quick puck movements and creative edge work.
- Finishing Touch: Aside from high-end distribution, Hermansson handles the hardest part of the game naturally scoring goals. He possesses a quick, accurate shot and can score at a goal-per-game pace when playing in international junior circuits.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- At 174 pounds, Hermansson has a very wiry frame. He will need to significantly bulk up to withstand the grueling physical environment of the NHL and win more puck battles along the boards.
- Defensive Urgency: His commitment away from the puck is considered "just OK". Scouts frequently note that he lacks defensive consistency and needs to play with higher intensity and urgency when his team doesn't have possession.
What Scouts Are Saying
SportsNet.com - "He has adapted well since his promotion to the Allsvenskan in early December, making the most of his erratic usage. Hermansson has put up five of his 15 points in the last four games. Should this continue, he’s liable to shoot up this list just as he has shot up NHL Central Scouting’s list after being identified as Europe’s fourth ranked skater."
The big question is whether or not GM Don Waddell will trade this pick or keep it. Being in the middle of the first round won't have many teams calling his phone, but he might be able to do something this year. Last year's draft was a bit weak after the first couple of picks, but this year might be different, as several players could fall that night, intrigue more teams to want to take a shot at that #14 pick.
The CBJ did seem to get lucky with defenseman Jackson Smith, who just finished his freshman season at Penn State in historical fashion. Can they get lucky again this year?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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