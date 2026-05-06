CBJ Draft Day Targets: Ethan Belchetz

The Columbus holds the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held in Buffalo.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out last night where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Ethan Belchetz
Height/Weight: 6'5'' - 228 lbs.
Current Team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Position: Left Wing
2025-26 Stats: 34g-25a-59 pts in 57 games.
THN Ranking: 13th - Kennedy, 15th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 9th in North America
What Scouts Have Seen
- Physicality & Size: At 6'5", he is a physically mature player who uses his size to control puck battles, dominate along the boards, and win in front of the net.
- Goalscoring & Shooting: Has a big shot with a quick, deceptive release. He's a dangerous scorer from all parts of the ice.
- Hockey IQ & Playmaking: Exhibits high-end intelligence, often using his shot as bait to open passing lanes. He has soft, quick hands for a player of his size.
- Areas for Development: While his speed is serviceable, some scouts note he needs to improve his acceleration and explosiveness to maximize his impact. Some scouting reports have mentioned a desire for more consistency in his, at times, inconsistent, but when engaged, very effective, offensive game.
What Scouts Are Saying
“He’s a wrecking ball!" per Steve Ellis of Daily Faceoff
"Unquestionably, the most polished, most consistent part of Belchetz’s skill set is his net-front game. At 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, it’s no surprise that a Belchetz is a challenging one to see through. He can play the heavy net-front pressure piece, digging in, battling, and adjusting constantly to create traffic. But what really makes him good is his range." - Mitchell Brown - Head of Scouting & Pro Content For Elite Prospects.
"Belchetz has also managed to deliver some bone-crunching hits and has dropped the gloves a few times already. NHL teams are as enamored with that aggressive play as they are with his ability to score. When you put that in his massive frame at 6-foot-5 and more than 220 pounds at just 17 years old, the upside teams see in that kind of player is significant." - FloHockey
"Belchetz is a very tall, very heavy forward who skates well and plays a modern power forward game. He does most of his damage right in the goalie’s face, but his handling skill is impressive—as evidenced by his slick goal in the bronze medal game. Belchetz has the potential to dominate the OHL this season." – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects
Belchetz would bring something that the Blue Jackets have lacked for a long time, a big, talented winger who could potentially bring the boom back to Nationwide Arena.
The big question is whether or not GM Don Waddell will trade this pick or keep it. Being in the middle of the first round won't have many teams calling his phone, but he might be able to do something this year. Last year's draft was a bit weak after the first couple of picks, but this year might be different, as several players could fall that night, intrigue more teams to want to take a shot at that #14 pick.
The CBJ did seem to get lucky with defenseman Jackson Smith, who just finished his freshman season at Penn State in historical fashion. Can they get lucky again this year?
Stay tuned as we look at other possible draft picks for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.