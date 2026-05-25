CBJ Draft Day Targets: Gleb Pugachyov

DobberProspects - Gleb plays a heavy game. With a powerful stride he gets in on the forecheck and not only finishes his checks but looks to punish defensemen who are going back to break pucks out. Playing in all situations Pugachyov is the trigger man on the top power play for Chaika Nizhny Novgorod. While also being put out on the first unit to kill penalties. Pugachyov has the power forward build and has the compete and motor to match. While Gleb doesn’t have overly smooth hands, but he does have the ability to drop the shoulder and go around defensemen. At times at the MHL level it does feel like he is trying to do too much.