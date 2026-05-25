CBJ Draft Day Targets: Gleb Pugachyov

Pugachyov has been compared to Lars Eller and Jack McBain.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Gleb Pugachyov - Almaty, KAZ
Height/Weight: 6'3" - 198 lbs.
2026 Team: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod - KHL
Position: Right Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Chaika Nizhny Novgorod: He had 24 points in 33 games in the MHL, which is Russia's top Junior league. He also played in the KHL and had 3 points in 13 games.
THN Ranking: 32th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 9th among International Skaters.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Physical Dominance: He is widely regarded as one of the hardest-hitting players in his draft class, utilizing his massive frame to decimate opponents on open ice and pin defenders along the boards.
- Relentless Motor: Pugachyov operates with an elite work rate, establishing himself as a nightmare forechecker (F1/F2 roles) who ruthlessly hunts pucks and pressures breakouts.
- Defensive Commitment: He excels off-puck, frequently layout-blocking shots with zero regard for his own safety and tracking back deep into his own zone to support defensemen.
- Net-Front Presence: He is nearly impossible to displace from the crease, using his low center of gravity to screen goaltenders and battle for dirty, postseason-style goals.
- Catch-and-Release Threat: He possesses a heavy, powerful shot and opens his hips exceptionally well to generate quick torque, making him a major threat from the slot and the right dot on the power play.
- North-South Engine: Rather than utilizing lateral agility, Pugachyov relies on his straight-line speed and powerful stride to drop his shoulder and drive straight through the opposition.
- Inconsistent Shot Selection: He has a habit of taking low-danger, non-deceptive shots directly into defenders or flipping weak pucks on net immediately after crossing the blue line.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- Choppy Puck Skills: His hands are his primary limitation. He suffers from heavy first touches and frequently bobbles pass receptions, which caused notable turnovers when transitioning to the faster pace of the KHL.
- Flawed On-Puck Decision Making: While he flashes underrated playmaking skills from behind the net, he frequently panics under pressure or drives directly into stick checks when trying to overhandle the puck.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - Gleb plays a heavy game. With a powerful stride he gets in on the forecheck and not only finishes his checks but looks to punish defensemen who are going back to break pucks out. Playing in all situations Pugachyov is the trigger man on the top power play for Chaika Nizhny Novgorod. While also being put out on the first unit to kill penalties. Pugachyov has the power forward build and has the compete and motor to match. While Gleb doesn’t have overly smooth hands, but he does have the ability to drop the shoulder and go around defensemen. At times at the MHL level it does feel like he is trying to do too much.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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