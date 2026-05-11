CBJ Draft Day Targets: Ilya Morozov

This pick might be more of a reach for Columbus, but someone will take him higher than expected.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out last week where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Height/Weight: 6'3'' - 200 lbs.
Current Team: Miami Univ. (Ohio) - NCAA
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats: 8g-12a-20 pts in 36 games.
Previous Experience: 2025-26 - Tri-City Storm - USHL - 22 points in 59 games.
THN Ranking: 26th - Kennedy, 28th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 10th overall in North America - 6th overall forward in N.A.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Size & Physicality: He uses his hulking frame to dominate puck battles, protect the puck effectively in the offensive zone, and win positioning at the net front.
- Hockey Sense: Often described as having IQ "beyond his years," he anticipates plays defensively and makes calculated decisions under pressure.
- Offensive Tools: While not a flashy "highlight-reel" player, he is a precise shooter with versatile shot mechanics and strong playmaking vision, particularly on the power play.
- Two-Way Impact: He is highly trusted by coaches in all situations, including top-unit penalty killing and late-game defensive assignments.
What Scouts Are Saying
SportsNet - "The most impressive thing about Ilia, and this goes back to tendering him in the USHL, is aside from the ability, the mental make-up, the social skills, the academic skills, they have to be different than a typical kid their age. In a locker room with 20-year-olds in junior and then to be a 17-year-old playing against and in a locker room with 24-, 25-year-olds, it just takes a little bit of a different make-up."
Ryan Ma - Dobber Prospects - Ilia Morozov is a standout defensively thanks to his reach, board battle dominance, and natural centreman instincts, consistently supporting down low and excelling in faceoffs and coverage. Unfortunately, his lack of speed, reluctance to carry the puck, and poor offensive vision limit his impact with the puck on his stick, making him a lower upside pick.
The big question is whether or not GM Don Waddell will trade this pick or keep it. Being in the middle of the first round won't have many teams calling his phone, but he might be able to do something this year. Last year's draft was a bit weak after the first couple of picks, but this year might be different, as several players could fall that night, intrigue more teams to want to take a shot at that #14 pick.
The CBJ did seem to get lucky with defenseman Jackson Smith, who just finished his freshman season at Penn State in historical fashion. Can they get lucky again this year?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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