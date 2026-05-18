CBJ Draft Day Targets: J.P. Hurlbert

DobberProspects - Collin Wilcox - "He has a real weapon of a shot, some deft stickhandling, and has demonstrated some nice playmaking early on this season. As impactful as Hurlbert has been on offense, he’ll likely need to improve his skating and engagement away from the puck for his impact to translate at the next level. When he’s in control of the situation, his skating looks noticeably improved, but when he’s reacting to play, his mechanics can break down, and he lacks some explosiveness and recovery speed. And although he has shown good chemistry with his linemates, he can sometimes take lanes, impeding their progress and leading to congestion rather than spacing."