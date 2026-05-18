CBJ Draft Day Targets: J.P. Hurlbert

Hurlbert has been compared to Brock Boeser.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out last week where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: J.P. Hurlbert - Allen, TX, USA
Height/Weight: 5'11.75" - 183bs.
2026 Team: Univ. of Michigan - NCAA
Position: Right Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Kamloops Blazers of the WHL: 42g-55a-97 pts in 68 games. He also played 18 games of international play and had 33 points.
THN Ranking: 11th - Kennedy, 41th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 12th among North American Skaters
What Scouts Have Seen
- Elite Shooting Mechanics: His signature weapon is a devastatingly quick "catch-and-release" wrist shot. He alters angles effortlessly and requires almost no wind-up, making him lethal from the circles on the power play.
- High-End Playmaking & IQ: Hurlbert manipulates defensive layers exceptionally well. He possesses great spatial awareness, routinely slowing down play to bait defenders and open up seams for teammates.
- Relentless Offense: He demands the puck and displays intense work ethic on the forecheck. His single-season explosion in the WHL proved his offensive habits translate immediately to high-level junior hockey.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- Top-End Skating Speed: While his first few steps and edge work are effective, scouts note a lack of a truly explosive top-gear. His posture tends to straighten when trying to max out his speed, limiting his pace.
- Defensive Rigor & Off-Puck Play: He can occasionally focus too heavily on the perimeter and shift into finesse-first habits. Refining his play away from the puck remains a key focal point for his college development.
- Decision Making: Because he is incredibly confident, he will sometimes force a complex, flashy play rather than taking the simple option.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - Collin Wilcox - "He has a real weapon of a shot, some deft stickhandling, and has demonstrated some nice playmaking early on this season. As impactful as Hurlbert has been on offense, he’ll likely need to improve his skating and engagement away from the puck for his impact to translate at the next level. When he’s in control of the situation, his skating looks noticeably improved, but when he’s reacting to play, his mechanics can break down, and he lacks some explosiveness and recovery speed. And although he has shown good chemistry with his linemates, he can sometimes take lanes, impeding their progress and leading to congestion rather than spacing."
Daily Faceoff - Steven Ellis - "No CHL rookie was as lethal as Hurlbert, who recorded 42 goals and 97 points with Kamloops. He’s an exceptionally skilled forward who, at one point, was so far ahead in the WHL scoring race that nobody was in the same area code. The University of Michigan commit has a great one-touch shot that he routinely unleashes on the power play. He’s also an exceptionally smart puck-mover who has very little difficulty getting it where it needs to be against players his own age. My two pre-season concerns – his play away from the puck and his lack of high-end speed – remain issues. But overall, he’s a safe bet for the first round."
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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