CBJ Draft Day Targets: Juho Piiparinen

Piiparinen has been compared to Brock Faber, Aaron Ekblad, and Chris Tanev.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Juho Piiparinen - Lahti, FIN
Height/Weight: 6'1" - 201 lbs.
2026 Team: Tappara - LIIGA
Position: Right Shot Defense
2025-26 Stats With Tappara: He had 3 points in 29 games. For U20 Tappara, he had 13 points in 15 games.
THN Ranking: 24th - Kennedy, 25th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 6th among International Skaters.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Powerful Mover: Operates with a heavy, deep, and churning stride.
- Blue Line Fluidity: Boasts an impressive ability to open his hips, execute refined pivots, and walk the blue line with ease to generate lanes.
- Top-End Speed: Deploys solid straight-line speed, though he requires a slightly longer runway to hit maximum velocity.
- Transition Development: Possesses excellent active lateral mobility, though his short-area first-step quickness remains a minor area for refinement.
- Elite Gapping: Limits time and space effortlessly, forcing attackers to the outside on rush sequences.
- Controlled Board Play: Uses his strength and frame maturely to win positioning battles along the wall without getting outmuscled by men in Liiga.
- Shot Generation: Possesses a hard, heavy shot from the point that allows him to create horizontal lanes and high-danger scoring chances off rebounds.
- Modest Production: Projects as a low-scoring, complementary partner rather than a major offensive centerpiece.
What Scouts Are Saying
SportsNet - Piiparinen isn’t likely to produce much offence, but he’s a very reliable defender who has the commitment and ability to match up against top-six forwards. The bulk of his ice time will always come at even strength and on the penalty kill. He gaps up effectively by taking proper routes to kill plays and makes responsible decisions with the puck. He’s not the flashiest prospect, but he provides projectable value with his approach.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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