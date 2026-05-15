CBJ Draft Day Targets: Keaton Verhoeff

Verhoeff has been compared to Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, and Noah Dobson.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out last week where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Keaton Verhoeff - Fort Saskatchewan, AB, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'3.5'' - 208 lbs.
2026 Team: Univ. of North Dakota - NCAA
Position: Right Shot Defenseman
2025-26 Stats With Univ. of North Dakota: 6g-14a-20 pts in 36 games. He was also the Captain for U18 Team Canada at the World Juniors and played in the U20 World Juniors.
THN Ranking: 1st - Kennedy, 7th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 4th overall for North American skaters.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Elite Physical Profile: His massive 6'4" frame makes him a premier asset for shutting down passing lanes and establishing gap control. He uses his size proactively to box out players and clear the crease rather than acting as a traditional enforcer.
- Heavy Point Shot: Verhoeff features a "Shea Weber-esque" bomb from the blue line. His lethal wrist and slapshot release allow him to effectively quarterback power-play units.
- High Panic Threshold: Evaluators frequently praise his poise, calmness, and maturity under heavy forechecking pressure, exceptional traits for a June 2008 birthdate.
- Offensive Transition & Playmaking: He possesses soft hands, quick give-and-go vision, and a distinct eagerness to support the rush, giving him legitimate top-pairing, two-way upside.
- International Pedigree: Trusted by Hockey Canada, he has captained various junior squads and starred as an underaged 17-year-old on Canada's World Junior Championship roster, logging 4 assists in 5 games.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- Straight-Line Speed & Acceleration: While agile in tight spaces with solid edge work, his burst from a standstill is lacking. He can look a step behind when forced to quickly pivot or change directions.
- Inconsistent Breakouts: When facing aggressive collegiate or international forechecks, his on-puck decision-making has occasionally faltered, leading to critical turnovers in his own zone.
- Rush Defense Positioning: He has a habit of "biting" too aggressively on the puck carrier during rushes, leaving him vulnerable to backside net-crashers.
- Conditioning & Late-Season Fatigue: His offensive output sharply declined down the stretch with North Dakota, registering only 2 points in his final 10 games as fatigue appeared to catch up with him.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - "Verhoeff has, essentially, the most coveted profile in the sport. He’s a 6-4, RHD who skates very well and is born late in the draft cohort. Verhoeff is also a player who can be relied upon heavily on either side of the puck. Defensively, Verhoeff has strong stick details, closes gaps efficiently, and plays proactively and physically, whether that be in the corners, in front of his net, or standing up at both bluelines. He’s also poised under pressure and makes plenty of slick retrievals and outlet plays in the DZ."
Mike G. Morreale - NHL.com - "It's impressive the way he has continued to grow into his game as the season progressed. He has the full package of size, skills, and attributes, and he effectively adapted to his role on North Dakota and to the NCAA game to play meaningful minutes and contribute to the team reaching the NCAA Frozen Four."
The big question is whether or not GM Don Waddell will trade this pick or keep it. Being in the middle of the first round won't have many teams calling his phone, but he might be able to do something this year. Last year's draft was a bit weak after the first couple of picks, but this year might be different, as several players could fall that night, intrigue more teams to want to take a shot at that #14 pick.
The CBJ did seem to get lucky with defenseman Jackson Smith, who just finished his freshman season at Penn State in historical fashion. Can they get lucky again this year?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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