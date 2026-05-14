CBJ Draft Day Targets: Marcus Nordmark

DraftProspectsHockey.com - "He has elite hands and is a high-end passer, one of the most naturally gifted playmakers in this class, able to manipulate defenders and find seams with ease, and when he does get moving, he has good quickness. He is a pass-first winger who can slow the game down and create off his vision, often finding space in the offensive zone despite tending to operate more on the perimeter. That said, the compete level is a major concern. He does not engage physically, goes into puck battles softly without much intent to win them, and rarely uses his frame, which leads to him losing a lot of those situations."