CBJ Draft Day Targets: Nikita Klepov

Austin Kelly - DobberProspects - "Although not big, Klepov is a physical player who does well in working hard to gain possession and doesn’t shy away from being tough to win. Klepov is also a smooth skater who has good agility and balance with the puck. One area of improvement for Klepov is body strength. For how elusive he is, a highly physical opponent can cause him some challenges, and he’ll need to be able to match up body for body to add a layer of aggressiveness to an already scrappy and mobile game. This season has been the start Nikita Klepov has wanted, and with him surely to continue being a key player for Saginaw, he should be able to maintain standing out as one of the OHL’s top prospects."