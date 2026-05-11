CBJ Draft Day Targets: Nikita Klepov

Klepov has been compared to Cole Perfetti, Nail Yakupov, and Evgeni Malkin.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out last week where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Height/Weight: 6'0'' - 180 lbs.
2026 Team: Michigan State University - NCAA
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Saginaw Spirit: 37g-60a-97 pts in 67 games. Eddie Powers Trophy winner for most points in OHL, and OHL Rookie of the year.
Previous Experience: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
THN Ranking: 25th - Kennedy, 33rd - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall in North America - 4th overall forward in N.A.
What Scouts Have Seen
- Offensive Arsenal: He is equally dangerous as a shooter and playmaker. His one-timer is frequently compared to Evgeni Malkin's for its power and release, making him a primary weapon on the power play.
- Puck Skills & Vision: Klepov possesses high-end puck control and innovative playmaking abilities, often utilizing "no-look" passes to create scoring chances.
- Physicality & Motor: Despite not being the largest player, he is noted for a "nonstop motor" and a willingness to fight through contact to gain possession.
What Scouts Are Saying
Austin Kelly - DobberProspects - "Although not big, Klepov is a physical player who does well in working hard to gain possession and doesn’t shy away from being tough to win. Klepov is also a smooth skater who has good agility and balance with the puck. One area of improvement for Klepov is body strength. For how elusive he is, a highly physical opponent can cause him some challenges, and he’ll need to be able to match up body for body to add a layer of aggressiveness to an already scrappy and mobile game. This season has been the start Nikita Klepov has wanted, and with him surely to continue being a key player for Saginaw, he should be able to maintain standing out as one of the OHL’s top prospects."
SportsNet - "Klepov’s offensive upside is intriguing. He has outstanding puck touch and is best described as equal parts shooter and distributor. His three-zone detail ranges, but his offensive upside wins out for me for now. My expectation is that he will evolve and play the game quicker and more detailed before he arrives at the NHL level."
NHL Projection: Middle-six forward. Likely the kind of forward who needs a top-six role to maximize his offensive potential.
The big question is whether or not GM Don Waddell will trade this pick or keep it. Being in the middle of the first round won't have many teams calling his phone, but he might be able to do something this year. Last year's draft was a bit weak after the first couple of picks, but this year might be different, as several players could fall that night, intrigue more teams to want to take a shot at that #14 pick.
The CBJ did seem to get lucky with defenseman Jackson Smith, who just finished his freshman season at Penn State in historical fashion. Can they get lucky again this year?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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