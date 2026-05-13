CBJ Draft Day Targets: Oliver Suvanto

Steven Ellis - Daily Faceoff - "I liked Suvanto early on, but then usage became an issue. The Finns lacked a true No. 1 center, but they had Suvanto take the mantle over the first two games. But it was clear he didn’t fit there and ultimately ended up in a bottom-line role. Suvanto played fine on the penalty kill, and his strong, physical game made him a difficult matchup for even some of the tournament’s speediest players. But there were times when he looked completely invisible and even got caught taking too long of shifts at points. I still like Suvanto as a first rounder, though, and partly think his lackluster tournament was more due to Finland not having a deep enough offensive group to give him the true support he needed."