CBJ Draft Day Targets: Tynan Lawrence

Lawrence has been compared to Sebastian Aho, Nick Suzuki, and Dylan Larkin.
The Columbus Blue Jackets found out where they would land in the upcoming NHL Draft, and to no one's surprise, they didn't win the lottery. For the second straight year, they will pick #14, and for the second straight year, they might actually get lucky.
Welcome to draft speculation season, where we will talk about all the potential draft targets for the CBJ. Could someone fall to them at #14, or will they reach for a player who is projected to be lower? Who know, but it's fun to speculate.
So, here we go.
Target: Tynan Lawrence - Fredericton, NB, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'0.5" - 185 lbs.
2026 Team: Boston University
Position: Left Shot Center
2025-26 Stats With Muskegon Lumberjacks and Boston University: He had 17 points in 13 games with Muskegon, and 7 points in 18 games as a freshman at BU.
THN Ranking: 8th - Kennedy, 4th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 7th among North American Skaters
What Scouts Have Seen
- Skating & Transition: Smooth, agile, and an explosive skater who pushes the pace. He consistently drives clean zone entries and creates odd-man rushes.
- Two-Way Play: A responsible, cerebral center who commits to backchecking, takes away passing lanes, and battles relentlessly along the boards to regain possession.
- Playmaking & Release: Shows great timing and patience. He attacks the middle of the ice, utilizes give-and-go plays, and boasts a powerful shot with a deceptive, quick release.
Weaknesses & Areas for Development
- First Steps: While his top speed is dangerous, he can work on improving his first few explosive steps.
- Physicality & Size: At 6’0” and 185 lbs, continuing to add size and muscle to his frame will help him win battles at higher, more physical levels of hockey.
- Offensive Ceiling: While his floor and two-way abilities are high, some scouts feel he lacks elite, highlight-reel creativity and can sometimes force rush attempts when options aren't immediately available.
What Scouts Are Saying
DobberProspects - "This speed makes Lawrence a transition demon: he was a zone entry and exit machine for Muskegon last year, moving the puck through the neutral zone with pace and efficiency. He avoids forcing plays and instead opts for controlled, reliable decisions, though I would like to see him experiment more and be more daring in attacking defenders 1-on-1. He’s admittedly not the most dynamic puckhandler. Instead, he relies on intelligent reads, recognizing when to attack open space and executing clever passes under pressure, using an array of soft chips, aerial feeds, and smart banks off the boards. He also owns a compact, accurate shot that he can fit through traffic."
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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