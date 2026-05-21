CBJ Draft Day Targets: Tynan Lawrence

DobberProspects - "This speed makes Lawrence a transition demon: he was a zone entry and exit machine for Muskegon last year, moving the puck through the neutral zone with pace and efficiency. He avoids forcing plays and instead opts for controlled, reliable decisions, though I would like to see him experiment more and be more daring in attacking defenders 1-on-1. He’s admittedly not the most dynamic puckhandler. Instead, he relies on intelligent reads, recognizing when to attack open space and executing clever passes under pressure, using an array of soft chips, aerial feeds, and smart banks off the boards. He also owns a compact, accurate shot that he can fit through traffic."