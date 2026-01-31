Charlie Coyle Gets Second Career Hat Trick, CBJ Beat Connor Bedard And The Blackhawks

Charlie Coyle(13,14,15) and Mathieu Olivier(6) scored the goal for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made a bunch of huge saves to pick up his 10th win of the season. His record now stands at 10-8-1.
Charlie Coyle has been on an absolute heater lately. With the hat trick last night, he now has 9 goals in his last 9 games, and has 5 assists to go along with that, totaling 14 points in 9 games.
The line of Sillinger-Coyle-Olivier had 4 goals, 3 assists, 9 shots, 3 blocks, 4 hits, and was a plus-9 on the night.
First Period - SOG 14-8 Blue Jackets - CBJ Goal Coyle
There wasn't a lot to report on in the first period. The Blue Jackets carried play for most of the period, outshooting the Blackhawks 8-2 through the first 10 minutes.
The Jackets earned a power play with 1:21 left in the first, and Charlie Coyle made quick work of it by scoring his 13th goal to make it 1-0 Blue Jackets.
But with just three seconds left, Connor Bedard scored to tie it. Elvis made the first save, but the puck squirted loose to an awaiting Bedard, who was all alone.
Second Period - SOG 10-9 Blue Jackets - CBJ Goals Coyle, Olivier
Charlie Coyle wasted no time putting the Jackets back up by one goal. He would collect a turnover and beat Spencer Knight for his second goal of the game. He now has 8 goals in his last 9 games, and 4 in his last three. He also has 4 assists in that 9-game span.
Mathieu Olivier scored his 6th goal of the season 6:47 into the third period. The goal was challenged for goalie interference, but it was clearly not interference. So, the goal stood, and they got a power play out of it. Charlie Coyle recorded his 3rd point of the night with the primary assist.
The NHL said, "Cole Sillinger’s presence in the crease did not affect Spencer Knight’s ability to play his position prior to Mathieu Olivier’s goal."
At 10:49 of the second period, Frank Nazar scored to make it 3-2 Columbus. He would beat Boone Jenner, who was back-checking, and then beat Elvis.
Dmitri Voronkov received a trip to the penalty box for holding Connor Murphy, putting Chicago on the power play.
Third Period - SOG 9-3 Chicago - CBJ Goal Coyle
The first half of the third period wasn't really anything special. Both teams seemed to be playing it very safe.
That was until Matt Grzelcyk took a penalty and put the CBJ back on the power play with 10:12 to play in regulation. The Blackhawks, with their top PK in the league, killed it off easily, though.
With 6:40 left in the third period, shots were just 3-2, confirming that both teams seemed to be trying hard not give up another goal.
Kent Johnson took a penalty with 5:38 left in the game to put the Hawks on the power play. Elvis had to make some huge saves to keep the 3-2 Columbus lead, but they killed it and Chicago's momentum.
Charlie Coyle scored his third goal of the night to complete the hat trick, which was his 2nd of his career.
The Blue Jackets defeat the Chicago Blackhawks to pick up their 4th straight win.
Up Next: Columbus travels to St. Louis to take on the Blues on Saturday night.
