Cleveland Monsters All-Star Break Stats Check In

Monsters' season in review: dissecting player performance and team standings during the All-Star break. See Del Bel Belluz shine as the team eyes future success.
The Cleveland Monsters have hit the All-Star break.
At the break, they fit in fourth in the North Division with a 23-15-6-1 record for 53 points. That's good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.
As for players participating in the All-Star game, the Monsters' Luca Del Bel Belluz is representing their team. He has been the best player on the team this season and is well deserving of the honour.
With the club on a break, it's a good time to do a stats check in to see how things are going on the team.
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments this week in Milan.
