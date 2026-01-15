Logo
Cleveland Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named An AHL All-Star

Jason Newland
7h
Jason Newland
7h
Updated at Jan 15, 2026, 20:21
Cleveland Monsters forward Luca Del Bel Belluz has been named an AHL All-Star for the second straight season. He'll represent the North Division at the AHL All-Star Classic being held at Rockford, IL’s BMO Center, home of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, from February 10-11. 

Del Bel Belluz is 22 years old and comes from Woodbridge, ON, CAN. 

The young forward leads Cleveland in goals (10), points (24), and power-play goals (5), adding 14 assists and a +3 rating in 22 games. 

In his third season with Cleveland, he's totaled 46 goals, 62 assists, and 108 points. His totals put him 13th all-time in Cleveland history. 

