Cleveland Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named An AHL All-Star

Cleveland Monsters forward Luca Del Bel Belluz has been named an AHL All-Star for the second straight season. He'll represent the North Division at the AHL All-Star Classic being held at Rockford, IL’s BMO Center, home of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, from February 10-11.
Del Bel Belluz is 22 years old and comes from Woodbridge, ON, CAN.
The young forward leads Cleveland in goals (10), points (24), and power-play goals (5), adding 14 assists and a +3 rating in 22 games.
In his third season with Cleveland, he's totaled 46 goals, 62 assists, and 108 points. His totals put him 13th all-time in Cleveland history.
