Cleveland Monsters Sign Chongmin Lee

The Cleveland Monsters have announced that they've signed forward Chongmin Lee to a one-year, two-way contract today. The deal will allow him to go from the AHL to ECHL and back.

A 5’11”, 187 lb. right-shooting native of Seoul, South Korea, Lee, 26, supplied 22-34-56 with 38 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 63 career ECHL appearances, all for Bloomington, spanning parts of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. In 33 career appearances for HL Anyang in the Asia League spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25, Lee registered 19-28-47 with 16 penalty minutes and a +49 rating and helped claim the 2023-24 Asia League Championship.

After playing for the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL, he went to the Univ. of Alaska-Anchorage but played in no games. He then left for Sweden, where he played two seasons before moving to play in the Asia League. Last season, he played for the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL and played one game there this season before this signing.

