Cleveland Monsters Sign Former Ohio State Forward Tate Singleton To PTO

The Cleveland Monsters have announced the signing of forward Tate Singleton to a PTO today. Tate was invited to the Monsters 2025 Training Camp.

The undrafted free agent from West Lebanon, NH, played four years with Ohio State, and played in 139 games for the Buckeyes.

He's most recently played for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL and the Ontario Reign of the AHL. He also played 12 games for the Toronto Marlies in 23-24.

This season for Greenville, he played in 10 games and had 10 points.

