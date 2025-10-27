Cleveland Monsters Stats Update Through 5 Games

The Cleveland Monsters are up and running with the 2025-26 AHL season. The Monsters have a young team, but a young team that has some experience. Many people who follow the Monsters have no clue what to expect from this season. Luckily, they do have some experienced vets like Brendan Gaunce, Brendan Smith, Will Butcher, and Dysin Mayo to help guide this team along.

Yes, it's really early, but let's take a quick look at the stats through the first 5 games of the season.

Record - 2-1-1-1 - 6 points - 6th in the North Division - 10th in the East - 18th in the AHL

Individual Stats

Goals - Brendan Gaunce - 2 - Most of the players expected to score goals, have, such as Del Bel Belluz, Pinelli, and Mikael Pyyhtiä. So, it's still very early and those guys will have plenty of time to fill up the net.

Assists - Dysin Mayo - 4 - We expect guys like Luca Del Bel Belluz and Luca Pinelli to eventually take the lead in assists, but until then, a vet and defenseman like Mayo will have to do.

Points - Dysin Mayo - 4 - Mayo has yet to score a goal and has four assists.

+/- - James Malatesta - +2 - Malatesta has a chance this year to break out in a big way, and most people are rooting for him.

Goalie Stats

Ivan Fedotov - 1-1 - .907 SV% - 2.24 GAA

Zach Sawchenko - 1-0 - .913 SV% - 2.00 GAA

Team Stats

PP% - 7.1% - 30th in the AHL. The PP seems to be an organizational issue.

PK% - 78.9% - 19th in the AHL.

Goals For -9 - 30th - They'll score more eventually, right?

Goals Against - 12 - 7th

The Cleveland Monsters season is still young, and they'll have plenty of time to get themselves in order. Don't panic Monster fans.

What's Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Tuesday.

