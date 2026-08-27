Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Changes To Hockey Operations Department

Per a PR release:
"Trevor Timmins will now oversee the Blue Jackets’ amateur scouting operation as director of amateur scouting. Ville Siren has been named director of European scouting, overseeing the organization’s European scouting operations and strengthening talent evaluation throughout the critical region."
"Mike Vogt, who has spent the past 18 years as the club’s head athletic trainer, has made the decision to step away from those duties due to family commitments that allow for a more flexible schedule, but will remain with the club as an assistant athletic trainer. Tom Bourdon has been hired as the club’s head athletic trainer, and Chris Strickland will now serve as assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist."
"Timmins has spent the past four years as the Blue Jackets’ assistant director of amateur scouting after joining the club in September 2022. He previously served in various capacities in the Montreal Canadiens’ hockey operations department for two decades from 2002-21, including as assistant general manager from 2017-21. Siren joined the Blue Jackets in July 2013 as head amateur scout before becoming director of amateur scouting in July 2016."
"Bourdon served as head athletic trainer for the club’s American Hockey League affiliates for the past 16 seasons, first with the Springfield Falcons (2010-15) and then the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters (2015-26), while Strickland is entering his 19th season with the club, having joined the Blue Jackets in 2008 as an assistant athletic trainer."
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.