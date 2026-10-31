Columbus Blue Jackets (10pts) vs. Dallas Stars (15 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
407 Members•4,038 Posts
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 35-36-0-7 overall, and 16-20-0-2 on the road in Dallas.
Dallas Stars - 7-5-1 - 15 Points - Won 2- 4th in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 5-6-0 - 10 Points - Lost 1 - 7th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Zach Werenski has notched 5-8-13 in 21 career GP with the game winning goal in the last outing against the Stars.
- Sean Monahan has notched 6-12-18 in 29 career games with an assist in his most recent outing at Dallas.
- Kent Johnson has tallied 2-4-6 in 7 career contests vs. the Stars, including assists in three consecutive outings at Dallas (1-3-4).
- Conor Garland has posted 5-13-18 in 19 career games against the Stars, including points in six of his last seven contests at American Airlines Center (3-7-10).
- Charlie Coyle has posted 5-14-19 in 40 career outings vs. Dallas, including points in his past two games at American Airlines Center (1-1-2).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 11.1% - 30th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 74.3% - 22nd in the NHL
- Goals For - 27 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 36 - 7th in the NHL
Stars Stats
- Power Play - 20.0% - 18th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 93.5% - 1st in the NHL
- Goals For - 34 - 26th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 29 - 1st in the NHL
Series History vs. Stars
- The Blue Jackets are 35-36-0-7 overall, and 16-20-0-2 on the road in Dallas.
- Columbus went 2-0-0 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has won three straight games in the series, outscoring Dallas 12-5 since Feb. 25, 2025.
- The Jackets have won two of their last four games at American Airlines Center.
- The winning team has won by multiple goals in six of the last seven meetings of the series, including three by three or more goals.
- The winning team scored five or more goals in five consecutive meetings before the Blue Jackets earned a 1-0 shutout victory in the most recent matchup on Jan. 22, 2026.
- CBJ have killed off all seven Stars power play chances over the win streak and have denied Dallas on 24-of-25 opportunities in the past 14 meetings since Mar. 13, 2021 (96.0 pct.).
- The club has also killed 36 of 38 Stars power-play chances in the past 14 games at Dallas since Jan. 6, 2015 (94.7 pct.).
Who To Watch For The Stars
- Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with 6 goals, 10 assists, and 16 points.
- Jason Robertson has 5 goals and 13 points.
- Jake Oettinger is 6-3-1 with a SV% of .917. His last start was on 10-29.
- Casey DeSmith is 1-2-0 with his last start being on 10-27.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 11 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 11 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 35
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy