Columbus Blue Jackets (10pts) vs. Dallas Stars (15 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets are 35-36-0-7 overall, and 16-20-0-2 on the road in Dallas.

Columbus went 2-0-0 in 2025-26.

Columbus has won three straight games in the series, outscoring Dallas 12-5 since Feb. 25, 2025.

The Jackets have won two of their last four games at American Airlines Center.

The winning team has won by multiple goals in six of the last seven meetings of the series, including three by three or more goals.

The winning team scored five or more goals in five consecutive meetings before the Blue Jackets earned a 1-0 shutout victory in the most recent matchup on Jan. 22, 2026.

CBJ have killed off all seven Stars power play chances over the win streak and have denied Dallas on 24-of-25 opportunities in the past 14 meetings since Mar. 13, 2021 (96.0 pct.).