Columbus Blue Jackets (12 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (19 pts) Game Preview

Damon Severson has 3-9-12 in 22 career GP vs. DAL, including points in 4 straight (1-3-4) and scored on Oct. 1.

Adam Fantilli has 2-5-7 in seven career matchups against Dallas, including notching points in two of his three career games at Nationwide Arena (1-2-3).

Conor Garland has notched 5-13-18 in 20 career games against the Stars, with 2-6-8 in 10 career home matchups.

Kent Johnson has tallied 2-5-7 with points in six of eight career contests against the Stars and has points in two of his three outings vs. Dallas at Nationwide (1-1-2).

Sean Monahan has posted 6-12-18 in 30 career games against Dallas and has tallied 2-4-6 in his past 11 overall.