Columbus Blue Jackets (12 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (19 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 35-36-7 overall, and 19-16-5 at home vs. Dallas.
Dallas Stars - 9-5-1 - 19 Points - Won 2- 3rd in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 6-7-0 - 10 Points - Won 1 - 6th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Damon Severson has 3-9-12 in 22 career GP vs. DAL, including points in 4 straight (1-3-4) and scored on Oct. 1.
- Adam Fantilli has 2-5-7 in seven career matchups against Dallas, including notching points in two of his three career games at Nationwide Arena (1-2-3).
- Conor Garland has notched 5-13-18 in 20 career games against the Stars, with 2-6-8 in 10 career home matchups.
- Kent Johnson has tallied 2-5-7 with points in six of eight career contests against the Stars and has points in two of his three outings vs. Dallas at Nationwide (1-1-2).
- Sean Monahan has posted 6-12-18 in 30 career games against Dallas and has tallied 2-4-6 in his past 11 overall.
- Zach Werenski has notched 5-9-14 in 22 career GP, with points in eight of 12 career contests vs. Dallas at Nationwide Arena (5-6-11) with goals in four of his past six on home ice (4-2-6).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 17.1% - 24th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.5% - 24th in the NHL
- Goals For - 35 - 31st in the NHL
- Goals Against - 41 - 6th in the NHL
Stars Stats
- Power Play - 23.5% - 11th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 90% - 2nd in the NHL
- Goals For - 43 - 24th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 35 - 1st in the NHL
Series History vs. Stars
- The Blue Jackets are 35-36-7 overall, and 19-16-5 at home vs. Dallas.
- Columbus lost to Dallas on 10-31.
- Columbus has won three of the last four games in the series, outscoring Dallas 13-8 since Feb. 25, 2025.
- The Jackets have won the past two games against the Stars played at Nationwide Arena.
- The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last eight meetings of the series, including three by three goals or more.
- The Blue Jackets have gone 29-of-32 (90.6 pct.) on the penalty kill in the past 16 games of the overall series.
Who To Watch For The Stars
- Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with 8 goals, 10 assists, and 18 points.
- Jason Robertson has 8 goals and 18 points.
- Jake Oettinger is 8-3-1 with a SV% of .909. His last start was on 11-3.
- Casey DeSmith is 1-2-0 with his last start being on 10-27.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 13 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 37
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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