Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17 pts) Game Preview

Charlie Coyle notched 0-3-3 on Oct. 1 vs. Buffalo to improve to 10-17-27 in 39 career games against the Sabres.

Conor Garland has collected 5-6-11 in 14 career meetings against Buffalo, including posting 3-4-7 in seven career trips to KeyBank Center.

Zach Werenski posted two assists earlier this season on Oct. 1 ys. Buffalo to improve to 2-19-21 in 23 career matchups. He has notched multi-point performances in five of his past eight against the Sabres (1-10-11).

Jet Greaves owńs a 4-1-0 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average in five career games vs. Buffalo, while making 30 or more saves in three of his five starts against the Sabres.

Sean Monahan scored on Oct. 1 vs. the Sabres to improve to 10-15-25 in 27 career games against the club, including points in seven of his last 10 matchups (3-4-7).

Valeri Nichushkin has recorded 4-8-12 in his last 10 matchups against Buffalo (5-9-14 in 15 career GP overall).