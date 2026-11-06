Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 2:44 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 2:44 PM
The Blue Jackets are 15-9-0-3 at Buffalo and 30-17-1-3 overall vs. Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres - 7-5-3 - 17 Points - Lost 1 - 7th in the the Atlantic Division
Columbus Blue Jackets - 7-7-0 - 14 Points - Won 2 - 6th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle notched 0-3-3 on Oct. 1 vs. Buffalo to improve to 10-17-27 in 39 career games against the Sabres.
- Conor Garland has collected 5-6-11 in 14 career meetings against Buffalo, including posting 3-4-7 in seven career trips to KeyBank Center.
- Zach Werenski posted two assists earlier this season on Oct. 1 ys. Buffalo to improve to 2-19-21 in 23 career matchups. He has notched multi-point performances in five of his past eight against the Sabres (1-10-11).
- Jet Greaves owńs a 4-1-0 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average in five career games vs. Buffalo, while making 30 or more saves in three of his five starts against the Sabres.
- Sean Monahan scored on Oct. 1 vs. the Sabres to improve to 10-15-25 in 27 career games against the club, including points in seven of his last 10 matchups (3-4-7).
- Valeri Nichushkin has recorded 4-8-12 in his last 10 matchups against Buffalo (5-9-14 in 15 career GP overall).
- Matthew Knies has 3-7-10 in 12 career GP with points in 4-straight vs. BUF (3-4-7), including 2-1-3 on Oct. 1.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 16.2% - 28th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 73.2% - 24th in the NHL
- Goals For - 36 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 42 - 5th in the NHL
Sabres Stats
- Power Play - 16.3% - 27th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 69.8% - 27th in the NHL
- Goals For - 44 - 24th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 50 - 16th in the NHL
Series History vs. Sabres
- The Blue Jackets are 15-9-0-3 in Buffalo and 30-17-1-3 overall vs. Buffalo.
- Columbus beat Buffalo 6-3 on 10-1.
- The Blue Jackets have won 5 of their 7 meetings with the Sabres over the past two seasons (5-2-0).
- The Blue Jackets have picked up points in nine of their past 11 trips to KeyBank Center since March 31, 2019 (6-2-3).
- The Blue Jackets have not surrendered a power play goal in the past nine games of the series (23-for-23 on penalty kill) after finishing 5-for-5 on the PK in the club's matchup earlier this season on Oct. 1.
Who To Watch For The Sabres
- Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals and 18 points.
- Zach Benson leads Buffalo with 12 assists.
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 4-3-3 with an .874 SV%. His last start was on 10-31.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 14 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 38
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 93.3 The Bus, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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