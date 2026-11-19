Columbus Blue Jackets
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David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 1:22 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 1:22 PM
Columbus is 44-46-2-13 all time, and 21-25-1-5 in Chicago all-time.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road for the second of four straight games away from Nationwide Arena. They take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8 PM.
Chicago Blackhawks - 6-13-2 - 14 Points - Won 1 - 8th in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 7-12-0 - 14 Points - Lost 5 - 8th in the Metro
Series History vs. The Blackhawks
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- Columbus is 44-46-2-13 all time, and 21-25-1-5 in Chicago all-time.
- The Columbus Blue Jackets have a seven-game winning streak against Chicago since Dec. 31, 2022, the longest in franchise history against the club.
- Columbus has won three-straight at the United Center against Chicago with the Jackets scoring four-plus goals in each game and each contest being decided by two or more tallies.
- Columbus has three shutouts against the Blackhawks in the all-time series, with the most recent being the last time out against Chicago (Feb. 4, 2026, Greaves 21 saves 4-0 at CBJ).
- The winning team in the series has won by multiple goals in 10 of the past 12 outings with eight of the last nine decided by three-plus goals.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Zach Werenski has 4-18-22 in 20 career GP vs. CHI with an 8-game point streak (2-15-17) & assists in 6-straight at CHI (10a).
- Charlie Coyle has 8-9-17 in 40 career GP vs. Chicago and posted his second career hat trick last season on Jan. 30, 2026 (3-1-4) and followed it up with a 0-2-2 performance on Feb. 4, 2026.
- Valeri Nichushkin has 7-7-14 with four multi-point outings in 27 career GP against the Blackhawks and has five points in his past five matchups (3-2-5) as well as posting 5-4-9 in his last eight against the club.
- Cole Sillinger has 2-8-10 in nine career games against the Blackhawks with an active six-game points streak that includes three multi-point games (2-6-8) and has recorded points in all four career visits to the United Center (1-4-5).
- Cam Talbot is 14-7-1 in 22 career games against Chicago, with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage, on top of four shutouts. Has won his past seven starts against the club since Feb. 2, 2022 (1.58 GAA, .932 SV%, 2 SO).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 18.2% - 26th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.5% - 23rd in the NHL
- Goals For - 63 - 15th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 58 - 10th in the NHL
Blackhawks Stats
- Power Play - 16.9% - 28th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 79.1% - 15th in the NHL
- Goals For - 52 - 30th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 85 - 30th in the NHL
Who To Watch For The Blackhawks
- Frank Nazar leads the Blackhawks with 10 goals.
- Patrick Kane has 10 assists.
- Goalie Spencer Knight is 6-10-1 with a SV% of .884. His last start was 11-17.
- Arvid Soderblom is 0-3-1 with a SV% of .842.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - IR - 4 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Sean Monahan - Lower Body Injury - 2 Game Missed - Considered Day to day
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 49
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 93.3 The Bus, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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