Zach Werenski has 4-18-22 in 20 career GP vs. CHI with an 8-game point streak (2-15-17) & assists in 6-straight at CHI (10a).

Charlie Coyle has 8-9-17 in 40 career GP vs. Chicago and posted his second career hat trick last season on Jan. 30, 2026 (3-1-4) and followed it up with a 0-2-2 performance on Feb. 4, 2026.

Valeri Nichushkin has 7-7-14 with four multi-point outings in 27 career GP against the Blackhawks and has five points in his past five matchups (3-2-5) as well as posting 5-4-9 in his last eight against the club.

Cole Sillinger has 2-8-10 in nine career games against the Blackhawks with an active six-game points streak that includes three multi-point games (2-6-8) and has recorded points in all four career visits to the United Center (1-4-5).