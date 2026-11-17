Valeri Nichushkin has 6-3-9 in 12 career GP vs. NYI with points in 3-straight games against the Islanders (3-2-5).

Adam Fantilli has 5-3-8 in 10 career GP and has points in five of his last six games against New York (3-2-5) while also posting points in three of his five career trips to UBS Arena (3-2-5).

Zach Werenski has 3-14-17 with five multi-point efforts in 27 career GP against the Islanders, including 1-5-6 in his last nine outings, and has 0-7-7 in 14 career games in New York.

Cam Talbot has posted a 8-4-1 record in 15 career games vs. New York with a .911 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average, and has posted a 5-1-1 record in seven starts on Long Island in his career.

Denton Mateychuk has notched 1-2-3 in six career matchups against the NY Islanders, with all points in two of his past four games.