Columbus Blue Jackets
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Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 1:30 PM
Columbus is 28-24-1-8 overall, and 9-17-3 on the road vs. NYI.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road for the first of four straight games away from Nationwide Arena. They take on the New York Islanders tonight at 7 PM.
New York Islanders - 9-6-4 - 22 Points - Won 2 - 4th in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 7-11-0 - 14 Points - Lost 4 - 8th in the Metro
Series History vs. The Islanders
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- Columbus is 28-24-1-8 overall, and 9-17-3 on the road vs. NYI.
- The CBJ went 1-2-1 in 2025-26.
- The home team has collected points in eight straight meetings between clubs (6-0-2) and in 14 of the last 17 (12-3-2).
- The winning team in the series has won by multiple goals in seven of the last 11 matchups overall.
- Nine of the previous 16 games played on Long Island have been decided by a single goal, while eight of the last 15 overall games have seen the winning team win by one goal.
- Teams have combined for 60-plus shots seven times in the 11 games at UBS Arena as well as in the overall series.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Valeri Nichushkin has 6-3-9 in 12 career GP vs. NYI with points in 3-straight games against the Islanders (3-2-5).
- Adam Fantilli has 5-3-8 in 10 career GP and has points in five of his last six games against New York (3-2-5) while also posting points in three of his five career trips to UBS Arena (3-2-5).
- Zach Werenski has 3-14-17 with five multi-point efforts in 27 career GP against the Islanders, including 1-5-6 in his last nine outings, and has 0-7-7 in 14 career games in New York.
- Cam Talbot has posted a 8-4-1 record in 15 career games vs. New York with a .911 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average, and has posted a 5-1-1 record in seven starts on Long Island in his career.
- Denton Mateychuk has notched 1-2-3 in six career matchups against the NY Islanders, with all points in two of his past four games.
- Cole Sillinger has 4-3-7 in 16 career GP and has 2-3-5 in his last eight games against the Isles.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 18.2% - 26th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 73.5% - 23rd in the NHL
- Goals For - 43 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 58 - 10th in the NHL
Islanders Stats
- Power Play - 17.2% - 28th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 85.9% - 4th in the NHL
- Goals For - 59 - 22nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 54 - 5th in the NHL
Who To Watch For The Islanders
- Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom lead the team with 9 goals each.
- Matthew Schaefer leads the team with 15 assists and 21 points.
- Goalie Ilya Sorokin is 7-4-2 with a .915 SV%. His last start was on 11-12.
- Semyon Varlamov is 2-2-2 with a SV% of .899. His last start was on 11-14.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 18 Games Missed - Skating. Could return soon, according to GM Don Waddell. He is on the road trip.
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - IR - 3 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Sean Monahan - Lower Body Injury - 1 Game Missed - Considered Day to day
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 46
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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