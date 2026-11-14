Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
413 Members•4,108 Posts
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 33-19-3-4 overall, and 18-6-2-2 at home vs. Philadelphia.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final game of a three-game homestand and will face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:00 PM.
Philadelphia Flyers - 5-10-6 - 16 Points - OT Loss 1 - 7th in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 7-10-0 - 8 Points - Lost 3 - 8th in the Metro
Series History vs. The Flyers
Related stories
- The Blue Jackets are 33-19-3-4 overall, and 18-6-2-2 at home vs. Philadelphia.
- Columbus beat the Flyers in Philadelphia in October.
- Columbus has won six-straight games against Philadelphia overall and has earned points in nine of the last 10 in the series since Jan. 4, 2024 (8-1-1).
- The CBJ have won consecutive home games and five of the past seven at Nationwide Arena dating back to Nov. 10, 2022.
- The road team has earned points in 15 of the last 20 in the series since Feb. 20, 2020 (11-5-4).
- The clubs have combined for eight or more goals in three of the last four played in Ohio and seven-plus in six of the last nine at Nationwide Arena.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Kent Johnson has 5-5-10 in 12 career GP, including notching 2-1-3 and the OT GWG on Oct. 27.
- Zach Werenski has 9-16-25 in 29 career GP, with five multi-point efforts in his last six games overall (3-7-10) as well as points in four-straight home contests (5-3-8) and five of the past six at NWA (6-4-10).
- Matthew Knies has 3-5-8 in 10 career GP and has points in his past in each of his past three home contests against the team (1-3-4).
- Sean Monahan has 14-7-21 in 26 career GP, with 4-4-8 in his last 12 overall, including points in four straight home contests (3-2-5).
- Damon Severson has 10-15-25 in 49 career GP, including points in three of his past four games at Nationwide Arena (2-2-4).
- Adam Fantilli has posted 2-7-9 in 11 career GP vs. the Flyers with points in six-straight meetings (2-5-7) after posting 1-1-2 in the Oct. 27 matchup.
- Jet Greaves has gone 4-0-0 with a .956 SV% and 1.23 GAA in 4 appearances against the Flyers.
- Charlie Coyle has posted 11-11-22 in 37 career games against the Flyers and has posted points in three of his last four home outings (3-2-5).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 18.6% - 26th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 73.9% - 24th in the NHL
- Goals For - 40 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 54 - 8th in the NHL
Flyers Stats
- Power Play - 18.8% - 25th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 79.4% - 12th in the NHL
- Goals For - 47 - 28th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 68 - 25th in the NHL
Who To Watch For The Flyers
- Matvei Michkov leads the Flyers with 10 goals and 15 points.
- Trevor Zegras leads Philly with 10 assists.
- Goalie Dan Vladař is 3-4-4 with a SV% of .879. His last start was on 11-11.
- Joseph Woll is 2-6-2 with a SV% of .902. His last start was on 11-09.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 17 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon.
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - 2 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Sean Monahan - Lower Body Injury - Day to day
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 43
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy