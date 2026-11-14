Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16 pts) Game Preview

Kent Johnson has 5-5-10 in 12 career GP, including notching 2-1-3 and the OT GWG on Oct. 27.

Zach Werenski has 9-16-25 in 29 career GP, with five multi-point efforts in his last six games overall (3-7-10) as well as points in four-straight home contests (5-3-8) and five of the past six at NWA (6-4-10).

Matthew Knies has 3-5-8 in 10 career GP and has points in his past in each of his past three home contests against the team (1-3-4).

Sean Monahan has 14-7-21 in 26 career GP, with 4-4-8 in his last 12 overall, including points in four straight home contests (3-2-5).

Damon Severson has 10-15-25 in 49 career GP, including points in three of his past four games at Nationwide Arena (2-2-4).

Adam Fantilli has posted 2-7-9 in 11 career GP vs. the Flyers with points in six-straight meetings (2-5-7) after posting 1-1-2 in the Oct. 27 matchup.

Jet Greaves has gone 4-0-0 with a .956 SV% and 1.23 GAA in 4 appearances against the Flyers.