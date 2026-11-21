The Blue Jackets are 23-21-1-1 overall, and 13-9-1-0 on the road vs. Toronto.

Columbus has earned wins in five of its past eight trips to Toronto (5-3-0) as well as has notched points in seven of its past 10 matchups overall (6-3-1)

The Jackets have gone 13-6-0 in their last 19 visits to Toronto, dating back to Feb. 19, 2009.

Six of the past eight overall games have seen the winning team score five- plus goals.

Columbus holds an 8-1-1 edge in overtime in the all-time series and is 5-0-1 past regulation when playing in Toronto.

The Jackets have gone 17-of-18 on the penalty kill in their last seven matchups with the Maple Leafs (94.4 pct.).