Columbus Blue Jackets
414 Members•4,129 Posts
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 23-21-1-1 overall, and 13-9-1-0 on the road vs. Toronto.
Toronto Maple Leafs - 8-13-3 - 19 Points - Winless in 8 - 8th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 8-12-0 - 16 Points - Won 1 - 7th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
Related stories
- Adam Fantilli has 6-2-8 in 10 career GP vs. TOR, with multi-goal games in 2 of his past 3 at Toronto (5-1-6).
- Zach Werenski has 2-19-21 with six multi-point games in 21 career games against Toronto, including points in three of his past four overall (2-4-6) and posted a 0-3-3 game last time out at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 20, 2025.
- Valeri Nishushkin has notched 8-6-14 in 15 career GP vs. Toronto, with a hat trick on Mar. 8, 2025 (3-1-4) and has notched 6-4-10 in his last nine overall matchups as well as 2-2-4 in his past five at Scotiabank Arena.
- Charlie Coyle has tallied 5-21-26 with six multi-point games in 34 career games against Toronto, including scoring last time out on Oct. 20.
- Dmitri Voronkov has tallied 2-4-6 in nine career matchups with Toronto, with 1-2-3 in the 2025-26 season series and an assist on Oct. 20.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.6% - 24th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.7% - 25th in the NHL
- Goals For - 48 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 65 - 11th in the NHL
Maple Leafs Stats
- Power Play - 25.4% - 7th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 82.7% - 7th in the NHL
- Goals For - 75 - 11th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 84 - 28th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Maple Leafs
- The Blue Jackets are 23-21-1-1 overall, and 13-9-1-0 on the road vs. Toronto.
- Columbus has earned wins in five of its past eight trips to Toronto (5-3-0) as well as has notched points in seven of its past 10 matchups overall (6-3-1)
- The Jackets have gone 13-6-0 in their last 19 visits to Toronto, dating back to Feb. 19, 2009.
- Six of the past eight overall games have seen the winning team score five- plus goals.
- Columbus holds an 8-1-1 edge in overtime in the all-time series and is 5-0-1 past regulation when playing in Toronto.
- The Jackets have gone 17-of-18 on the penalty kill in their last seven matchups with the Maple Leafs (94.4 pct.).
- The teams have combined for six goals or more in 12 of the past 17 matchups overall, including 10 with seven-plus goals.
Who To Watch For The Maple Leafs
- Auston Matthews leads the team in goals(13), assists(19), and points(32).
- William Nylander has 11 goals and 24 points.
- Sergei Bobrovsky is 3-9-2 with a SV% of .874.
- Goalie Anthony Stolarz is 5-4-1 with a SV% of .904.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - IR - 5 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Sean Monahan - Lower Body Injury - 3 Game Missed - Considered Day to day
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 51
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy