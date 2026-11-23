Charlie Coyle has 3-11-14 in 38 career GP vs. NJD, with points in 3 straight (2-3-5) and 3-5-8 in his last 7.

Zach Werenski has collected 4-8-12 in 27 career games vs. New Jersey, with assists in back-to-back games against the club overall (O-3-3) and three straight at Prudential Center (0-4-4).

Matthew Knies has goals in each of his last two games against New Jersey (2-0-2).

Valeri Nichushkin has notched 4-8-12 with points in 10 of his 13 career games played against the Devils and has 2-5-7 in his past seven matchups.

Mathieu Olivier has notched 5-1-6 in 11 career games vs. New Jersey, including scoring twice last time out on Feb. 3, 2026.

Cole Sillinger has tallied assists in three straight contests against New Jersey (0-3-3) and has 1-6-7 in 15 career matchups.