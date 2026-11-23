Columbus Blue Jackets
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Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 1:30 PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road to face the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:00 PM at the Prudential Center.
New Jersey Devils - 15-8-0 - 30 Points - Lost 2 - 2nd in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 9-12-0 - 16 Points - Won 2 - 7th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
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- Charlie Coyle has 3-11-14 in 38 career GP vs. NJD, with points in 3 straight (2-3-5) and 3-5-8 in his last 7.
- Zach Werenski has collected 4-8-12 in 27 career games vs. New Jersey, with assists in back-to-back games against the club overall (O-3-3) and three straight at Prudential Center (0-4-4).
- Matthew Knies has goals in each of his last two games against New Jersey (2-0-2).
- Valeri Nichushkin has notched 4-8-12 with points in 10 of his 13 career games played against the Devils and has 2-5-7 in his past seven matchups.
- Mathieu Olivier has notched 5-1-6 in 11 career games vs. New Jersey, including scoring twice last time out on Feb. 3, 2026.
- Cole Sillinger has tallied assists in three straight contests against New Jersey (0-3-3) and has 1-6-7 in 15 career matchups.
- Cam Talbot is 9-4-0 in 15 career games played against the Devils with a 2.49 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 20.4% - 22nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.4% - 25th in the NHL
- Goals For - 52 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 68 - 10th in the NHL
Devils Stats
- Power Play - 20.0% - 23rd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 64.2% - 30th in the NHL
- Goals For - 87 - 5th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 73 - 19th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Devils
- Columbus is 31-23-1-3 Overall, and 14-10-1-3 all-time in New Jersey.
- The Jackets went 2-2-0 in 2025-26.
- The road team in the series has earned points in nine of the past 11 meetings overall (8-2-1) after the visiting team won each matchup during the 2025-26 season series.
- The Blue Jackets have notched points in four of their past five games at New Jersey (3-1-1) and have gone 13-5-2 in their last 20 trips to the Prudential Center.
- Columbus shut out New Jersey in its last matchup on Feb. 3, 2026 (3-0 W) for the fifth time in the all-time series.
- The winning team has scored four-plus goals in nine of the last 15 overall games between the clubs.
Who To Watch For The Devils
- Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 10 goals, 19 assists, and 29 points.
- Jesper Bratt has 22 points.
- Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 7-1-0 with a SV% of .897. His last start was on 11-21 and gave up 4 goals on 6 shots.
- Jake Allen is 6-5-0 with a SV% of .873. His last start was on 11-10. but came in for Hellebuyck in relief on 11-21.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - IR - 6 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Sean Monahan - Lower Body Injury - 4 Game Missed - Considered Day to day
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 53
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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