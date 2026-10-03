Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Utah Mammoth (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets are 0-0-2 at home against Utah, and 2-0-2 all-time.
Utah Mammoth - 1-0-0 - 2 Points
Columbus Blue Jackets - 1-0-0 - 2 Points
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus secured their first season opening win in five years on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. The score of 6-3 marks the second-most goals tallied all-time in a season-opening game in franchise history (8-2 W vs. ARI Oct. 14, 2021).
- On Mar. 7, 2026, Columbus and Utah broke their three-game streak with a 3-2 final score. The teams entered the third tied 2-2 before the Mammoth scored twice to make it 4-2. The Jackets scored within 30 seconds of each other in the third to force overtime before falling 5-4 in the extra frame.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Matthew Knies made franchise history with two goals and an assist (2-1-3) in his debut on Thursday. He is the first Blue Jacket to score multiple goals in a team debut and tied Artemi Panarin’s franchise record for most points in a CBJ debut (0-3-3 on Oct. 6, 2017).
- Emil Andrae (0-1-1) and Valeri Nichushkin (0-1-1) both had assists on opening night in their CBJ debut.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 66.7% - 2nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 100% - 1st in the NHL
- Goals For - 6 - 5th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 3 - 11thh in the NHL
Mammoth Stats
- Power Play - 66.7% - 2nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 100% - 1st in the NHL
- Goals For - 6 - 5th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 0 - 1st in the NHL
Series History vs. The Mammoth
- The Blue Jackets are 0-0-2 at home against Utah, and 2-0-2 all-time.
- Columbus went 1-0-1 in 2025-26.
- All four all-time games have been won by the road team in OT.
- Across four career matchups, there is zero goal differential with both teams having scored a total of twelve goals.
Who To Watch For The Mammoth
- Dylan Guenther has scored in four of his five career games against Columbus with 4-0-4 in 5 GP. He also leads Utah with 2 goals this season.
- Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 2 assists.
CBJ Player Notes vs Mammoth
- Charlie Coyle has 1-2-3 in four career matchups against the Mammoth. He tallied three assists in the home opener on Oct. 1 vs. Buffalo (0-3-3).
- Zach Werenski has tallied an assist in three of four career games vs. Utah (1-3-4). He also recorded two assists in the Blue Jackets’ 2026-27 home opener (0-2-2).
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - 1 Game Missed
- Damon Severson - Shoulder Surgery - 1 Game Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 1 Game Missed
- Mikael Pyyhtia - Lower Body Injury - 1 Game Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 1 Game Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 5
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 93.3 The Bus, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7 PM.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.