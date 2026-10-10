Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (3 pts) Game Preview

Sean Monahan has a 6-game point streak (2-7-9) against the Blues and has notched 10-11-21 in 29 career GP vs. STL.

Emil Andrae has 0-3-3 in four career games vs. St. Louis, with all points in his last two matchups, including a two-assist effort last time out at the Enterprise Center.

Adam Fantilli has notched 3-1-4 with points in four of five career games against St. Louis, including points in both road contests (1-1-2).

Dmitri Voronkov has 3-4-7 in six career GP, with points in 5 of his 6 career matchups with two multi-point efforts.

Zach Werenski has posted 3-8-11 in 17 career GP, notched 1-2-3 last season, and has collected 1-5-6 in the last 5 matchups overall.