Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (3 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 10, 2026 1:23 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 1:23 PM
Updated Oct 10, 2026 8:57 PM
The Blue Jackets are 39-42-3-13 Overall and 14-26-1-8 at St. Louis.
The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the road for their first game away from NWA this season and will take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 PM.
St. Louis Blues - 1-2-1 - 3 Points - OTL 1 - 7th in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 2-1-0 - 4 Points - Won 1 - 5th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Sean Monahan has a 6-game point streak (2-7-9) against the Blues and has notched 10-11-21 in 29 career GP vs. STL.
- Emil Andrae has 0-3-3 in four career games vs. St. Louis, with all points in his last two matchups, including a two-assist effort last time out at the Enterprise Center.
- Adam Fantilli has notched 3-1-4 with points in four of five career games against St. Louis, including points in both road contests (1-1-2).
- Dmitri Voronkov has 3-4-7 in six career GP, with points in 5 of his 6 career matchups with two multi-point efforts.
- Zach Werenski has posted 3-8-11 in 17 career GP, notched 1-2-3 last season, and has collected 1-5-6 in the last 5 matchups overall.
- Greaves has a career 4-0-0 record against the Blues, while stopping 139-of-147 shots against for a .946 SV% and 2.00 GAA.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 22.2% - 15th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.7% - 23rd in the NHL
- Goals For - 10 - 28th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 9 - 8th in the NHL
Blues Stats
- Power Play - 10.0% - 24th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 92.9% - 4th in the NHL
- Goals For - 9 - 26th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 13 - 15th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Blues
- The Blue Jackets are 39-42-3-13 Overall and 14-26-1-8 at St. Louis.
- Columbus went 2-0-0 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has won six consecutive games against St. Louis since Dec. 8, 2023, outscoring the Blues 22-12 and sweeping the past three season series.
- The Jackets have earned three straight wins at Enterprise Center and have picked up points in seven of the past 11 in St. Louis (5-4-2).
- The Blue Jackets have gone 13-7-2 against the Blues since the 2014-15 season, earning points in 15 of the past 22 in the series.
Who To Watch For The Blues
- Connor McMichael leads the Blues with 2-2-4.
- Mason McTavish has 2 goals and 3 points.
- Jordan Binnington is 0-1-0 with a SV% of .833.
- Joel Hofer is 1-1-1 with a SV% of .930.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 3 Games Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 3 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 3 Games Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 13
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 93.3 The Bus, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 PM.
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