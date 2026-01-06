Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (43 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Sharks - 20-18-3 - 43 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - 6th in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 18-16-7 - 43 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.4% - 20th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.9% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 123 - 18th in the NHL

Goals Against - 136 - 25th in the NHL

Sharks Stats

Power Play - 18.8% -1 9th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 77.1% - 25th in the NHL

Goals For - 125 - 17th in the NHL

Goals Against - 145 - 31st in the NHL

Series History vs. The Sharks

Columbus is 29-34-0-6 all-time, and 10-21-0-3 on the road in San Jose.

The Jackets are 9-3-1 in the last 13 games, and 5-0-1 in the last 6.

The Blue Jackets are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games at SAP Center.

Who To Watch For The Sharks

Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks with 22 goals, 41 assists, and 63 points.

Former CBJ Alex Wennberg has 19 assists and 26 points.

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov 15-10-1 with an .895 SV%.

Parma, Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic is 5-8-2 with an .890 SV%. He started the last game for the Sharks and got pulled after giving up 4 goals.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Sharks

Zach Werenski has a stat line of 4-3-7 in 13 games vs. the Sharks.

Boone Jenner has 15 points in 18 games.

Charlie Coyle has 12 points in 29 games against San Jose.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 33 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 5 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR - Week-to-week.

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 3 Game IR - Week to week.

Sean Monahan - Maintenance - Missed 4 Games - Day to day - Traveled with team.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 95

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.