Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. Utah Mammoth 47 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. Utah Mammoth 47 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
4h
Partner
240Members·2.9KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Columbus is 1-1-0 all-time, and 1-0-1 on the road in Utah.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Utah Mammoth today at 7 PM. 

Utah Mammoth - 22-20-3 - 47 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - 4th in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 18-19-7 - 43 Points - 4-5-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro  

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 17.4% - 22nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.0% - 29th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 128 - 21st in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 150 - 28th in the NHL

Mammoth Stats

  • Power Play - 15.9% - 27th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 81.8% - 8th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 137 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 127 - 10th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Mammoth 

  • Columbus is 1-1-0 all-time, and 1-0-1 on the road in Utah.
  • The Blue Jackets and Mammoth have only played twice in Utah's history.
  • The CBJ went 1-1-0 vs Utah last season.

Who To Watch For The Mammoth

  • Clayton Keller leads the team with 28 assists and 41 points.
  • Dylan Guenther has a team high 21 goals.
  • Goalie Karel Vejmelka is 20-11-2 with a SV% of .900.
  • Vitek Vanecek is 2-9-1 with a SV% of .879. His last start was on December 29th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Mammoth

  • Zach Werenski has 3 points in 3 games against Utah.
  • Kirill Marchenko has 2 points.
  • Sean Monahan has 5 points in 2 games vs. the Mammoth

Injuries 

  • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 36 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team when the current road trip concludes. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 6 Game IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 5 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 3 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 110

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsGame Day
1