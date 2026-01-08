Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (48 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 PM.

Vegas Golden Knights - 18-11-12 - 48 Points - 2-5-3 in the last 10 - 1st in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 18-17-7 - 43 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 17.9% - 20th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 76.0% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 125 - 21st in the NHL

Goals Against - 141 - 25th in the NHL

Golden Knights Stats

Power Play - 25.2% - 5th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.8% - 8th in the NHL

Goals For - 127 - 19th in the NHL

Goals Against - 124 - 11th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Golden Knights

Columbus is 7-7-1 all-time, and 3-4-0 on the road in Vegas.

The home team is 5-2-2 in the last 9 games of the series.

Columbus lost 3-2 at NWA back on December 13th.

Who To Watch For The Golden Knights

Tomáš Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev lead the team with 16 goals

Mitch Marner leads the VGK with 33 assists.

Akira Schmid is 11-4-5 with a SV% of .894.

Carter Hart is 5-3-3 with a SV% of .874

CBJ Player Notes vs. Golden Knights

Zach Werenski has 9 points in 13 career games against Vegas.

Boone Jenner has 4 points in 13 games.

Charlie Coyle has 12 points in 16 games against the Golden Knights.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - IR - Week-to-week.

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 4 Game IR - Week to week.

Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 100

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

***Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

