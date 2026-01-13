Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (45 pts) vs. Calgary Flames 42 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (45 pts) vs. Calgary Flames 42 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
2h
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Calgary Flames tonight at 7 PM. New Head Coach Rick Bowness makes his Blue Jackets debut behind the bench. 

Calgary Flames - 19-22-4 - 42 Points - 5-5-0 in the last 10 - 7th in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 19-19-7 - 45 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 3-2 OT victory at Utah on Sunday. The club returns home to play seven of the next eight contests at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28.
  • The Jackets have scored the first goal in 10 of the last 14 contests and 13 of the past 19. The team ranks sixth in the NHL in games scoring first in 2025-26 (25).
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 34-79-113 in 45 contests.
  • The Blue Jackets rank third in the league in faceoff percentage since Dec. 13 (53.5 pct. in 14 GP).
  • CBJ have denied opponents on 30-of-34 power play chances over the last 11 games and rank third in the NHL in penalty kill pct. since Dec. 20 (88.2).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 18.8% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.4% - 29th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 131 - 20th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 152- 28th in the NHL

Flames Stats

  • Power Play - 13.6% - 32nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 82.2% - 8th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 114 - 32nd in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 133 - 14th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Flames

  • Columbus is 36-26-0-8 all-time, and 21-10-0-4 at home vs. Calgary.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-2-1 in the last 7 against the Flames.
  • The CBJ went 1-1-0 vs Calgary last season.

Who To Watch For The Flames

  • Nazem Kadri leads the Flames with 24 assists and 32 points.
  • Blake Coleman leads Calgary with 13 goals.
  • Goalie Dustin Wolf is 14-18-2 with a SV% of .898

CBJ Player Notes vs. Flames

  • Zach Werenski has 11 points in 15 career games vs. the Flames.
  • Kirill Marchenko has 5 points in 7 games.
  • Sean Monahan has 6 points in 7 games against his former club.

Injuries 

  • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 37 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team when the current road trip concludes. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 4 Games - Week to week

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 115

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

