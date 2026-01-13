Columbus Blue Jackets (45 pts) vs. Calgary Flames 42 pts) Game Preview

Columbus wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 3-2 OT victory at Utah on Sunday. The club returns home to play seven of the next eight contests at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28.

The Jackets have scored the first goal in 10 of the last 14 contests and 13 of the past 19. The team ranks sixth in the NHL in games scoring first in 2025-26 (25).

Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 34-79-113 in 45 contests.

The Blue Jackets rank third in the league in faceoff percentage since Dec. 13 (53.5 pct. in 14 GP).