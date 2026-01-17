Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (49 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (54 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (49 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (54 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
3h
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7 PM.

Pittsburgh Penguins -22-14-10 - 54 Points - 7-2-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 3rd in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 21-19-7 - 49 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - Won 3 Straight - 7th in the Metro  

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.3% - 15th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 74.2% - 29th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 140 - 19th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 156 - 29th in the NHL

Penguins Stats

  • Power Play - 29.4% - 2nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 83.2% - 7th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 146 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 134 - 10th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Penguins

  • Columbus is 19-30-0-11 all-time, and 6-19-0-5 at home vs. Pittsburgh.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-1-2 in the last 7, and 5-4-3 in the last 12 against the Pens.
  • The CBJ are 1-0-2 against Pittsburgh this season, and 1-0-0 at PPG Paints Arena.

Who To Watch For The Penguins

  • Sidney Crosby leads the team with 25 goals and 51 points.
  • Erik Karlsson leads the Pens with 29 assists, but he's on IR.
  • Goalie Arturs Silovs is 8-6-7 with a SV% .892%.
  • Stuart Skinner is a combined 15-12-4 with a SV% of 2.62 with Pittsburgh and Edmonton.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Penguins

  • Zach Werenski has 17 points in 24 games vs. the Penguins.
  • Charlie Coyle has 22 points in 37 games.
  • Sean Monahan has 15 points in 26 career games against Pittsburgh.

Injuries 

  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 11 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games - IR - Week to week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 6 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCDin Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

