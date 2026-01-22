Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (51 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (65 pts) Game Preview

Charlie Coyle is playing in his 1,000th career NHL game.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the second game of a five-game home stand to take on the Dallas Stars at 7 PM.  

Dallas Stars - 28-13-9 - 65 Points - 3-5-2 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 2nd in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 22-20-7 - 51 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 7th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus had its overall four-game win streak and four-game home points streak (3-0-1) snapped with a 4-1 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.
  • The club continues a season-long five-game homestand on Thursday and is in a stretch of seven-of-eight games played at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28 (2-1-0).
  • The Jackets have scored the first goal in 13 of the last 18 contests and 16 of the past 23. The team ranks sixth-T in the NHL in games scoring first in 2025-26 (28).
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 37-86-123 in 49 contests.
  • CBJ are 5-of-14 on the power play in the last 5 games and rank third-T in the NHL in PP pct. since Jan. 11 (35.7 pct.).
  • The Blue Jackets rank 10th in the NHL in team save percentage since Dec. 22 (.906 in 14 GP).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle is slated to become the sixth player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach the 1,000-game milestone on Thursday vs. Dallas (199-316-515, 999 GP). He will also become the fifth player to play in his 1,000th game while in a Blue Jackets uniform (Sergei Fedorov, Vinny Prospal, Scott Hartnell, Jakub Voracek).
  • Jet Greaves ranks second in the NHL in saves and ninth-T in SV% since Dec. 22 (min. 6 GP) with a 6-3-1 record, 2.54 GAA, .915 SV% and 292 saves in 11 games.
  • Boone Jenner has collected assists in three of the last four games (1-3-4) and has notched 5-10-15 in 19 games since Dec. 11. He sits three assists from tying David Vyborny (204) for third on the club's all-time list in assists.
  • Kirill Marchenko has notched points in 11 of the last 14 contests dating back to Dec. 22 (8-7-15).
  • Mathieu Olivier combined for 21 hits in the last four contests and ranks second in the NHL with 62 hits since re-turning from injury on Dec. 28.
  • Zach Werenski, who leads NHL blueliners in goals (18, tied) and multi-point efforts (17), has registered points in 24 of his past 29 contests overall to lead NHL blueliners in goals (tied), points and points-per-game since Nov. 13 (14-27-41, 1.41).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.5% - 20th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 75.4% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 144 - 21st in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 163 - 26th in the NHL&nbsp;

Stars Stats

  • Power Play - 29.2% - 2nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 79.6% - 15st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 166 - 6th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 138 - 6th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Stars 

  • Columbus is 34-36-0-7 all-time, and 18-16-0-5 at home vs. Stars.
  • The Blue Jackets are 11-4-2 in the last 17 at home against Dallas.
  • The CBJ beat the Stars 5-1 back on October 21st.

Who To Watch For The Stars 

  • Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 29 goals.
  • Mikko Rantanen leads Dallas with 44 assists and 63 points. He has 15 points in 14 games against the Blue Jackets.
  • Jake Oettinger is 18-10-4 with a SV% of .902.
  • Casey DeSmith is 10-3-5 with an .911 SV%. He hasn't played since January 13th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Stars 

  • Zach Werenski has 8 points in 12 games vs. the Stars
  • Charlie Coyle has 19 points in 39 games.
  • Sean Monahan has 18 points in 28 career games against the Stars.

Injuries 

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 11 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games - Week to week.
  • Denton Mateychuk - Lower Body - Missed 4 Games - Day to day.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 137

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.   

