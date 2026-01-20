Columbus Blue Jackets (51 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (51 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the first game of a five-game home stand to take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 PM.
Ottawa Senators -22-19-7 - 51 Points - 4-4-2 in the last 10 - Lost last 2 in OT- 8th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 22-19-7 - 51 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - Won 4 Straight - 6th in the Metro
Blue Jackets Stats
Senators Stats
Series History vs. The Senators
Who To Watch For The Senators
CBJ Player Notes vs. Senators
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.