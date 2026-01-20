Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (51 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (51 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (51 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (51 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
1h
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the first game of a five-game home stand to take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 PM.

Ottawa Senators -22-19-7 - 51 Points - 4-4-2 in the last 10 - Lost last 2 in OT- 8th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 22-19-7 - 51 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - Won 4 Straight - 6th in the Metro  

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.0% - 20th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 74.8% - 29th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 143 - 20th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 159 - 25th in the NHL

Senators Stats

  • Power Play - 24.4% - 7th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 71.5% - 31st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 156 - 11th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 163 - 28th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Senators

  • Columbus is 20-21-2-3 all-time, and 12-8-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.
  • The Blue Jackets are 8-2-2 in the last 12 games against the Sens at home.
  • The CBJ are 1-1-0 against the Senators this season.

Who To Watch For The Senators

  • Tim Stützle leads the Sens with 21 goals and 49 points.
  • Jake Sanderson leads Ottawa with 29 assists.
  • Goalie Leevi Meriläinen is 8-10-1 with a SV% of .860.
  • James Reimer 0-0-1 with an .882 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Senators

  • Zach Werenski has 21 points in 20 games against the Sens.
  • Charlie Coyle has 19 points in 33 games. All of his points are assists.
  • Sean Monahan has 19 points in 32 games vs. Ottawa.

Injuries 

  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 12 Games - IR - Week to week. Has been skating, but the timeline is unknown.
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games - Week to week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - Week to week.
  • Denton Mateychuk - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - Day to day.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127

