Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (55 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (55 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (55 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (55 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
2h
Partner
242Members·3KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the fourth game of a five-game home stand to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7 PM.  

Los Angeles Kings - 21-16-13 - 55 Points - 4-2-4 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 5th in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 24-20-7 - 55 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 7th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • CBJ set a season-high in goals scored in an 8-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The club has won six of its last seven games overall since Jan. 11 (5-1-0) and collected points in six of its past seven home contests since Jan. 3 (5-1-1).
  • The club continues a season-long five-game homestand on Monday and is in a stretch of seven-of-eight games played at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28 (4-1-0).
  • The Jackets scored the first two goals on Saturday and have scored the first goal in 15 of the last 20 contests, 18 of the past 25, and rank T-third in the NHL in games scoring first in 2025-26 (30).
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 38-90-128 in 51 contests.
  • Entering Sunday, the Blue Jackets (10-5-1) ranked T-fourth in the NHL in wins, seventh in team save percentage (.907), eighth in points pct. (.656) and 10th in goals-against per game (2.81) since Dec. 22.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle, posted his fifth game of three or more points this season, including notching his 200th career goal on Saturday (1-2-3).
  • Entering Sunday's games, G Jet Greaves leads the NHL in saves and ranks fourth-T in wins and eighth in SV% since Dec. 22 (min. 7 GP) with an 8-3-1 record, 2.54 GAA, .915 SV% and 345 saves in 13 games.
  • Kirill Marchenko collected his eighth multi-point outings of the campaign with two assists vs. Tampa Bay and has notched points in 12 of the last 16 contests dating back to Dec. 22 (8-9-17).
  • Mason Marchment notched his third career hat trick on Saturday (3-1-4) and has posted points in seven of his nine contests with CBJ (8-3-11).
  • Mathieu Olivier ranks second in the NHL with 71 hits since returning from injury on Dec. 28.
  • Zach Werenski notched two assists in the win over the Lightning and leads NHL blueliners in goals (19), points (tied, 55) and multi-point efforts (18) this season entering play on Sunday. He has points in 26 of his past 31 contests overall to lead league defensemen in goals, points and points-per-game since Nov. 13 (15-27-42, 1.42).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.8% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 75.4% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 153 - 19th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 168 - 24th in the NHL&nbsp;

Kings Stats

  • Power Play - 15.2% - 32nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.3% - 25th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 130 - 30th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 137 - 3rd in the NHL

Series History vs. The Kings

  • Columbus is 29-33-1-7 all-time, and 18-11-0-5 at home vs. LA.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-0-2 in the last 6 at home and have earned points in 8 of 9 home games against the Kings.
  • The last 5 home games against the Kings have gone to OT, and the CBJ are 3-2 in those games.
  • Columbus has killed off 25 of 28 Kings' man advantages.

Who To Watch For The Kings

  • Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 22 assists and 39 points.
  • Kevin Fiala leads LA with 18 goals.
  • Darcy Kuemper is 13-9-9 with a SV% of .902. His last start was on January 24th.
  • Former Blue Jackets Goalie Anton Forsberg is 58-6-4 with a SV% of .907. His last start was on January 20th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Kings

  • Zach Werenski has 7 points in 13 career games vs. the Kings.
  • Boone Jenner has 7 points in his last 18 games against LA.
  • Charlie Coyle has 16 points in 32 games.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 13 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 12 Games - Week to week.
  • Denton Mateychuk - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - Day to day and skating with the team.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 145

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.   

