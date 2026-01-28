Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (55 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (57 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (55 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (57 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
16h
Partner
242Members·2,992Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Columbus is 29-19-3-4 all-time, and 17-6-2-2 at home vs. Philly.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM.    

Philadelphia Flyers - 24-18-9 - 57 Points - 2-6-2 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 4th in the Metro.

Columbus Blue Jackets - 24-20-7 - 55 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 7th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • CBJ set a season high in goals scored in an 8-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The club has won six of its last seven games overall since Jan. 11 (5-1-0) and collected points in six of its past seven home contests since Jan. 3 (5-1-1).
  • The club concludes a four-game homestand on Wednesday after Monday's contest vs. the Kings was postponed due to weather. The team also closes a stretch of six-of-seven games played at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28 (4-1-0).
  • The Jackets scored the first two goals on Saturday and have scored the first goal in 15 of the last 20 contests, 18 of the past 25 and rank fifth-T in the NHL in games scoring first in 2025-26 (30).
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fifth in points with 38-90-128 in 51 contests.
  • The Blue Jackets (10-5-1) are tied for the NHL lead in scoring first (12) and rank fifth-T in the NHL in wins, seventh in team save percentage (.907), eighth in points pct. (.656) and 10th in goals-against per game (2.81) since Dec. 22.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle, posted his fifth game of three or more points this season, including notching his 200th career goal on Saturday (1-2-3). The club will honor the forward's 1,000th game played in a pre-game ceremony on Wednesday.
  • Jet Greaves leads the NHL in saves and ranks fourth-T in wins and seventh in SV% since Dec. 22 (min. 8 GP) with an 8-3-1 record, 2.54 GAA, .915 SV% and 345 saves in 13 games.
  • Kirill Marchenko collected his eighth multi-point outing of the campaign with two assists vs. Tampa Bay and has notched points in 12 of the last 16 contests dating back to Dec. 22 (8-9-17).
  • Mason Marchment notched his third career hat trick vs. Tampa Bay on Jan. 24 (3-1-4) and has posted points in seven of his nine contests with CBJ (8-3-11).
  • Mathieu Olivier ranks second in the NHL with 71 hits since returning from injury on Dec. 28.
  • Zach Werenski notched two assists in the win over the Lightning and leads NHL blueliners in goals (19), multi-point efforts (18), points-per-game (1.17), and shots on goal (170) this season. He has points in 26 of his past 31 contests overall to lead league defensemen in goals, points (tied), and points-per-game since Nov. 13 (15-29-44, 1.42).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.8% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 75.4% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 153 - 20th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 168 - 23rd in the NHL&nbsp;

Flyers Stats

  • Power Play - 15.6% - 30th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.0% - 20th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 149 - 21st in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 159 - 18th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Flyers

  • Columbus is 29-19-3-4 all-time, and 17-6-2-2 at home vs. Philly.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-1-1 in the last 6 against the Flyers.
  • Columbus has killed 14 of the last 16 Flyer power plays at NWA, and 16 of the 17 overall.

Who To Watch For The Flyers

  • Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 19 goals and 46 points.
  • Travis Konecny leads the team with 28 assists.
  • Goalie Samuel Ersson is 8-9-5 with a SV% of .860.

CBJ Player Notes vs.  Flyers

  • Zach Werenski has 19 points in 25 career games vs. the Flyers.
  • Boone Jenner has 20 points in 33 games.
  • Charlie Coyle has 20 points in 33 games against Philadelphia.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 13 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 145

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on TNT, truTV, and HBO MAX. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.   

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsGame Day
1