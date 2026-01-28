Columbus Blue Jackets (55 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (57 pts) Game Preview

CBJ set a season high in goals scored in an 8-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The club has won six of its last seven games overall since Jan. 11 (5-1-0) and collected points in six of its past seven home contests since Jan. 3 (5-1-1).

The club concludes a four-game homestand on Wednesday after Monday's contest vs. the Kings was postponed due to weather. The team also closes a stretch of six-of-seven games played at Nationwide Arena from Jan. 13-28 (4-1-0).

The Jackets scored the first two goals on Saturday and have scored the first goal in 15 of the last 20 contests, 18 of the past 25 and rank fifth-T in the NHL in games scoring first in 2025-26 (30).

Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fifth in points with 38-90-128 in 51 contests.