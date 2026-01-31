Columbus Blue Jackets (59 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (49 pts) Game Preview

Columbus has won four-straight and eight of its past nine games overall while outscoring opponents 34-23 since Jan. 11 after its 4-2 victory at Chicago last night.

CBJ lead the NHL in points pct. (.889) and rank fourth in shots on goal (30.3), fifth-T in power play pct. (30.4) as well as seventh-T in goals for/game (3.78), goals-against/game (2.56) and team save percentage (.909) over that stretch.

The club has scored the opening goal in four consecutive games and eight of the past nine. The team has scored the first goal in 32 games, tied for third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.

Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 39-95-134 in 53 contests.

CBJ conclude their 10th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season tonight at St. Louis. The club ranks third in the league in points pct. in back-to-back settings in 2025-26 (.658; 11-5-3).