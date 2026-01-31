Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (59 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (49 pts) Game Preview

6h
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues at 7 PM. 

St. Louis Blues - 20-25-9 - 49 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 8th in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 26-20-7 - 59 Points - 8-2-0 in the last 10 - Won 4 - 4th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won four-straight and eight of its past nine games overall while outscoring opponents 34-23 since Jan. 11 after its 4-2 victory at Chicago last night.
  • CBJ lead the NHL in points pct. (.889) and rank fourth in shots on goal (30.3), fifth-T in power play pct. (30.4) as well as seventh-T in goals for/game (3.78), goals-against/game (2.56) and team save percentage (.909) over that stretch.
  • The club has scored the opening goal in four consecutive games and eight of the past nine. The team has scored the first goal in 32 games, tied for third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 39-95-134 in 53 contests.
  • CBJ conclude their 10th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season tonight at St. Louis. The club ranks third in the league in points pct. in back-to-back settings in 2025-26 (.658; 11-5-3).
  • The Jackets have allowed one power play goal over the last six contests (16-of-17; 94.1 pct.).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle notched his second career hat trick and fourth career four-point outing with 3-1-4 at Chicago last night. He has notched multiple points in three consecutive games (5-4-9) and has posted 9-5-14 in the last nine contests.
  • Jet Greaves (4-0-0, 2.35 GAA, .915 SV%) and G Elvis Merzlikins (4-1-0, 2.49 GAA, .910 SV%) have each won four games for the Blue Jackets since Jan. 11.
  • Kirill Marchenko collected an assist at Chicago and has points in three-straight games (1-3-4) as well as 14 of the last 18 contests dating back to Dec. 22 (9-10-19).
  • Mathieu Olivier has posted 1-1-2 efforts in two-straight, and F Cole Sillinger has points in three-straight games (1-3-4).
  • Zach Werenski, who has notched two assists in three consecutive contests, leads NHL blueliners in goals (19), points (tied, 59), multi-point efforts (20), points-per-game (1.20) and shots on goal (175) this season. He has set club records for most assists and points by a defenseman in a single month with 5-14-19 in 14 contests in January.

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.7% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.5% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 162 - 19th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 173 - 23rd in the NHL&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

Blues Stats

  • Power Play - 17.0% - 25th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 73.8% - 29th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 134 - 30th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 163 - 18th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Blues

  • Columbus is 38-50-3-5 all-time, and 13-31-1-3 on the road in St. Louis.
  • The Blue Jackets are 5-0 in the last 5 against the Blues. They're also 3-2-1 in the last six games in St. Louis.
  • The CBJ beat St. Louis on November 1st, 2025, by a score of 3-2.

Who To Watch For The Blues

  • Jake Neighbours leads the Blues with 13 goals.
  • Robert Thomas leads the team with 22 assists and 33 points.
  • Goalie Joel Hofer 12-10-3 with a SV% of .899.
  • Jordan Binnington is 8-15-6 with a SV% of .867.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Blues

  • Zach Werenski has 10 points in 16 career games vs. the Blues.
  • Boone Jenner has 8 points in 18 games.
  • Charlie Coyle has 23 points in 41 games against St. Louis.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 15 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 149

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

