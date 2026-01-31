Columbus Blue Jackets (59 pts) vs. St. Louis Blues (49 pts) Game Preview

St. Louis Blues - 20-25-9 - 49 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 8th in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 26-20-7 - 59 Points - 8-2-0 in the last 10 - Won 4 - 4th in the Metro.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
Blue Jackets Stats
Blues Stats
Series History vs. The Blues
Who To Watch For The Blues
CBJ Player Notes vs. Blues
Injured Reserve
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 149
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.